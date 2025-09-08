7 Best New T.J. Maxx Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

T.J. Maxx is my go-to spot for kitchen finds and dining room must-haves. You never know what you might find, from name-brand cookware from brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset to the cutest seasonal and holiday refresh items, like inexpensive placemats and disposable dinnerware. I recently found the cutest new arrivals in the kitchen aisle. Here are the 7 best T.J. Maxx kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Disposable Dinnerware Set for 25

If you are planning on hosting a dinner party, this gorgeous The Farmhouse by Rachel Ashwell 50pc Boxed Dinnerware Set will make it aesthetic. The Shabby Chic-branded set is super elegant and comes with 25 dinner plates and 25 dessert plates, all with a gold-textured trim. Get the disposable set for just $16.99, and don’t worry about doing the dishes.

2 Holiday Placemats

Add a little festivity to your dining room this holiday season with Rachel Zoe Set Of 4 Christmas Tree Placemats. The designer-endorsed set of four cheery but understated placemats is just $12.99, and will immediately upgrade your table setting.

3 Ghoulish Salt and Pepper Shakers

Add a little spook to your seasoning! This Goblin & Ghoul 2pk Marble Ghost Salt And Pepper Shakers Set, just $12.99, adds a nice little Halloween touch to your table without breaking the bank.

4 A Le Creuset Stoneware Piece for $30

Whether you are a serious chef, prefer the finer things in life, or want to add a touch of upscale cookware to your collection, T.J. Maxx offers a great selection of Le Creuset. Get this Le Creuset 10×7 Rectangular Stoneware Baking Dish, just $29.99, and enjoy years of casseroles, desserts, and other delicious dishes.

5 The Spookiest Serving Board Designed Like Ouija

I died a little inside when I saw this Noir Night 15×9 Marble Rectangular Ouija Board Serving Board With Metal Feet. The $16.99 Halloween themed, gold-toned board is perfect for your next Halloween party…or seance!

6 This Tomato-Shaped Dutch Oven

Sure, there are lots of Dutch ovens shaped like pumpkins this season. But I am really into this more unique Tabletop Unlimited 4qt Cast Iron Tomato Dutch Oven. For $39.99, you can get the oven and broiler safe (up to 450 degrees) Dutch oven.

7 A Timeless and Sophisticated Set of Pasta Bowls for Over Half Off

I love a set of gorgeous pasta bowls. These Churchill 4pk Fin Blu Pasta Bowls are just $29.99 at T.J. Maxx. Alternatively, you can order the timeless china for $75 on Amazon. It’s your choice whether to spend more or take advantage of this great deal.