Shop 11 Old Navy summer fashion finds under $30, from mini swing dresses to patriotic sweaters.

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It is always a good idea to shop at Old Navy, but during the summertime, it is probably my favorite. The discount clothing store has so many fabulous fashions for the whole family during the warm weather season, ranging from swimwear and dresses to shirts and shorts. And in true Old Navy style, the items cost hardly anything but look and feel as good as designer alternatives. What should you shop for if you are on a budget? Here are 11 Old Navy summer fashion finds under $20.

1 A Mini Swing Dress

This Sleeveless Scoop-Neck Mini Swing Dress is a popular style that comes in a variety of patterns. The cut and fit are amongst the most popular at the store because they are flattering for a variety of figures. Shoppers also love that it has pockets. “Love this dress so comfortable. True size and color. Love the material,” one shopper writes.

2 Flowy Boho Shorts

The High-Waisted Drapey Skirt Shorts are bohemian-looking and come in a few patterns and color options. “These shorts are so cute on I can’t even tell you!!! They look like a skirt! So comfortable and lightweight. Bought both prints. Wish they had more colors/prints! Please make more!!!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Old Navy Winter Basics That Feel Really Expensive.

3 A White Cutout Shift Dress

If you have any white parties this summer, get the Cut-Out Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress. Shoppers swear it looks like a designer frock, and “the fit of the dress is flattering and easy for all-day wear,” writes one. “Looks great with sandals or sneakers!” adds another.

4 And, This Linen Feeling Dress

This Linen-Blend Apron-Neck Mini Shift Dress is easy, breezy, and comes in several patterns. “Love the linen feel, the pattern and how it is lightweight without being see through. Sized down and it still feels big but I don’t have a large chest. I am 5’6 130lbs. I have received many compliments on this beautiful dress. I love this dress!” one shopper writes.

5 An Adorable Set

Old Navy sets are the best, including the High-Waisted Cut Out Wide-Leg Pants, which pair perfectly with the matching sleeveless top. “The pants fit nicely and aren’t too full. The eyelet is darling!” writes a fan. “They are cotton, which is perfect for since I’m allergic to linen. I can wear them with a crop top T-shirt or any other tank. I did get the matching top and is a beautiful set to wear during summer,” adds another.

6 One of the Most Popular Men’s Shirts in a Tropical Pattern

The Classic Fit Everyday Shirt is one of Old Navy’s most popular items. I love this Hawaiian print that looks like it is from Tommy Bahama. “Great shirt for summer wear. The large fit perfectly. The colors are great, and the quality of the shirt is much better than I even imagined,” writes a fan.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 The Perfect July 4th Sweater

The Seaside Cotton Long-Sleeve Flag Sweater looks like Ralph Lauren or Vineyard Vines but for a fraction of the price. “Iconic, love it. Sized up one for a slouchy look,” writes a fan. “Love this sweater. A bit boxy but hits exactly at the right spot. Flag is amazing – embroidered look on the flag makes it unique. This is a must have for Memorial Day and Fourth of July,” adds another.

8 The Cutest Little Girls’ Dresses

The children’s clothes at Old Navy are a steal compared to name brands. The Printed Sleeveless Smocked Dress for Toddler Girls looks like something you would find at Janie & Jack. “Adorable dress for little girls to wear all summer. My daughters loved this dress and put it on right away,” writes a shopper, adding that it “fits true to size.”

9 And This Patriotic Dress

The Printed Short-Sleeve Dress for Toddler Girls is a perfect choice for the holidays. The popular and comfortable style comes in lots of pattern options. “Super cute, light airy dress. Good length. Perfect for play,” writes a shopper. Another calls it the “cutest summer dress,” adding: “Soft fabric and very cute pattern!”

10 Swim Trunks for Men

Old Navy has great swimwear, like these stars-and-stripes swim trunks. Not into the print? They come in endless pattern options. “I really like these swim trunks. They are durable and look great,” a shopper writes. “The length is perfect,” adds another.

11 And, This Short Set

This Tie-Front Cami Tank Top and matching shorts is another great set for summer. “Gorgeous top and I love that there is a tie at the front that you can adjust, this made for a perfect fit. I sized down in the top to a large and got the XL matching short. Perfect for summer lounging,” a shopper says.