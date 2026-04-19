11 Best New Kohl’s Summer Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Kohl's summer shoes this week, from Nike slides to platform sandals.

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Summer shoes usually fall into one of two categories: There are the ones you wear when you’re actually doing something, and the ones you wear when you’d rather be doing nothing. The best summer shoe drops cover both. Kohl’s current lineup is stacked with exactly that balance—running shoes and professional looks for the people who mean business, slides and sandals for the people who absolutely do not.

Men and women will both find ample options in this week’s selection. We’ve got platform sandals that work for brunch and the park, upscale knit shoes that don’t announce themselves as a comfort pick, and classic white sneakers that go with everything. Ready to upgrade your collection in time for summer? Here are eleven picks worth grabbing before sizes disappear.

1 Nike Court Vision Next Nature Women’s Low-Top Shoes

The Court Vision silhouette has been a reliable favorite for years, and the Next Nature version makes it worth revisiting. These Nike Court Vision Next Nature women’s low-tops deliver a classic look built with modern, eco-friendly materials. The clean white colorway is summer-proof and pairs with everything from cutoffs to dresses without trying too hard. These are priced between $69.99 and $90.

2 Adidas VL Court 3.0 Women’s Shoes

Court-inspired sneakers are the quiet workhorse of summer footwear, and the adidas VL Court 3.0 is a particularly clean execution of the genre. The white and black colorway is versatile enough to rotate through virtually every casual outfit of the season, and the Adidas build quality means they’ll hold up well past Labor Day. Priced between $56 and $75, you won’t find them cheaper elsewhere.

3 Madden Girl Mythical Women’s Platform Sandals

A platform sandal with a 1.5-inch sole hits the height-to-comfort ratio that heels never quite manage. These Madden Girl Mythical platform sandals in tan distribute weight evenly across the foot, making them genuinely wearable for longer stretches than a standard heel would allow. The adjustable straps and decorative buckle detailing give them enough visual interest to work with a summer dress or wide-leg pants. Choose between four sweet summer looks, and expect to pay between $33.99 and $50.99.

4 Sonoma Goods for Life Sherin H-Band Women’s Sandals

Not every sandal needs to be a statement. This Sonoma Goods for Life Sherin H-band sandal in cognac is the kind of quiet, well-made everyday find that goes with almost everything and requires little thought in the morning. The H-band silhouette is flattering without being fussy, and at this price point it’s an easy grab for anyone whose summer sandals are looking tired. Pick these up for $16.99.

5 Madden Girl Bodiee Women’s Sandals

White patent is one of those summer-specific shoe finishes that looks sharp and feels distinctly seasonal without being costumey. These Madden Girl Bodiee sandals in white patent are a strong choice for anyone who wants to lean into the bright, clean aesthetic of summer without overcomplicating it. The silhouette is approachable enough for everyday wear and elevated enough for a dinner reservation. These Madden Girl sandals come in at $33.99.

6 LC Lauren Conrad Emerald Women’s Asymmetrical Strap Low Heel

An asymmetrical strap is a design detail that looks more considered than a standard sandal. This LC Lauren Conrad Emerald low heel in black is the versatile warm-weather heel that bridges the gap between too casual and too dressy—comfortable enough for an evening out, simple enough to not overthink. The LC Lauren Conrad Emerald is priced at just $33.99.

7 Nike Run Swift 3 Men’s Road Running Shoes

The Nike Run Swift 3 is built with a lightweight padded mesh upper, synthetic overlays for stability, and a design that fits true to size—making it a versatile option for running, walking, and gym use alike. These Run Swift 3s are well-designed everyday runners that hold up well enough to go from treadmill to errand without missing a beat. The Nike Run Swift 3 Men’s Road Running Shoes are priced between $50.97 and $79.99.

8 Reebok Club Mem T Men’s Shoes

Here, Reebok does what it does best—taking a classic, nostalgic tennis-court silhouette and adapting it for everyday wear. These Reebok Club Mem T men’s shoes have the clean, low-profile look that pairs naturally with shorts, chinos, or casual denim without making a fuss about it. A reliable summer shoe from a brand that’s spent decades getting this right. These vintage-inspired shoes will set you back just $39.99 at Kohl’s.

9 Sonoma Goods for Life Jaiden2 Men’s Knit Shoes

The Sonoma Goods for Life Jaiden2 men’s knit shoes combine modern knit construction with memory foam cushioning and a classic silhouette. Comfortable enough for a full day on your feet, they read far more professional than they feel at just $38.24.

10 Nike Calm 2.0 Men’s Cushioned Slide Sandals

With a soft, forgiving foam and improved grip—these Nikes have a single-piece contoured construction that delivers a smooth, seamless feel underfoot. The Nike Calm 2.0 slides in black are the post-workout, post-beach, post-everything shoe that makes the transition from activity to downtime completely effortless. You’ll pay $45.50 for these.

11 Madden Aopoll Men’s Oxford Shoes

An oxford in summer sounds counterintuitive until you’re standing in front of a wedding, a dinner, or anything that requires closed-toe shoes and you don’t own a single pair that works in July. The Madden Aopoll men’s oxford fills that gap cleanly—a dress shoe that’s polished enough for the occasion without feeling like overkill, from a brand that knows how to deliver style at an accessible price. The Madden Aopoll Men’s Oxford Shoes are priced at $55.24.