Top Kohl's spring shoes for comfort, style, and everyday wear.

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As much as I love a pair of knee-high boots, my feet are ready for sandal season. I recently rotated my closet for spring and summer and took stock of which shoes are in need of upgrading. Sensible everyday sandals, dressy mules, and supportive sneakers made the list—and luckily, Kohl’s has a huge selection to choose from. Here are the 11 best new Kohl’s spring shoes flying off the shelves.

1 These cute braided espadrilles

Available in black and white, these Lauren Conrad Jodee Braided Sandals with Woven Flatforms (on sale for $38) offer a modest 1.38-inch lift without sacrificing stability. Style them effortlessly with sundresses, jeans, and flowy skirts now through summer.

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On sale for just $47, these Journee Lorenna Block-Heel Mules are designed with breathable knit uppers, a sturdy three-inch block heel, and padded insoles for all-day comfort.

The slip-ons are “easy to wear with lots of different outfits from casual to a bit dressier,” and they “didn’t need any breaking in,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I’ve been reaching for them nonstop lately!”

3 These statement sneakers

With a bold cheetah print and cushioned footbeds, these Blowfish Malibu Leo Sneakers (on sale for $41) strike the perfect balance of comfort and stylish. Their platform lug soles provide extra traction and durability, making them ideal for long travel days, city adventures, or running errands.

4 Birkenstocks dupes for way less

Renowned for their comfort and iconic double-buckle design, Birkenstocks have garnered a cult fan base—albeit, their high price tag can be a barrier. These Artwork Leather Sandals from Sonoma Goods For Life offer a stylish, money-saving alternative for only $34.

5 A new pair of everyday slides

For a versatile, everyday slide that pairs with everything in your wardrobe, reach for the Sonoma Goods For Life Jindi Soft Slide Sandals (on sale for $19). Bonus: Their lightweight design features a shock-absorbing midsole. They’re available in sizes 5–11 and five neutral shades.

6 Casual sneakers with actual arch support

Beloved for their unmatched arch support and long-lasting comfort, Dr. Scholl’s Be True Sneakers (on sale for $72) are a must-have addition to your spring shoe rotation. The trainers are designed with faux leather uppers, a roomy toe box, and cushioned insoles with anti-microbial properties.

7 The best beach shoe upgrade

Step up your pool/beach footwear game with the Flexus by Spring Step Bubbles Slide Sandals (on sale for $34), designed with a comfort and secure fit for every step.

One shopper compared the slides to “walking on marshmallows,” while another reviewer shared, “I have had Achilles tendon repair and these are very comfortable.”

8 Comfy slides that go with everything

REEF is another beloved brand, and deals like this are super rare—snatch the Kaia Banded Sandals in black and tan while they’re as low as just $39. They have a subtle inch-thick sole, double-banded uppers, and EVA footbeds with built-in arch support.

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9 Cushioned wedges for special occasions

Graduation and wedding season is upon us, but don’t fret; these LifeStride Odette Strappy Wedge Sandals (on sale for $54) are designed with patented comfort technology, albeit still fancy enough to pass as cocktail attire. Choose from six color waves.

10 These sporty ballet flats

Clarks’ Cloudsteppers BreezeSky Air Slip-On Shoes (on sale for $64) have bouncy insoles that mold to the shape of your foot for a personalized fit, as well as removable EVA inserts for added cushioning. Plus, who doesn’t love the convenience of a slip-on?

11 The perfect rattan spring heel

Style these Nine West Nikhil Wedge Dress Sandals (on sale for $65) for brunch with a flowy sundress and matching rattan purse. They boast a striking 3.3-inch wedge heel and twisted bow strap.