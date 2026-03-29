6 Best New Marshalls Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Find breezy sandals, sleek sneakers, stylish mules, and more.

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The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the Marshalls’ shoe section is stocked with fresh arrivals perfectly poised for the season. We’re talking breezy sandals, sleek sneakers, stylish mules, and more. Not to be outdone by other bargain retailers, Marshalls is again serving serious style at seriously low prices. Whatever your look or budget, now is the perfect time to pick up your favorite pairs before they sell out.

RELATED: 6 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes.

1 Leather Kanndice Slide Sandals

A slide sandal rendered in cheery colors is the ultimate spring essential, and the Leather Kanndice Slide delivers exactly that. With a clean, minimalist silhouette and genuine leather construction, these slides are the kind of elevated basics you’ll reach for constantly. And, for just $24.99, you can pair them with just about any look—think denim, linen trousers, or a flowy dress.

2 Lana Sneakers

Nothing says warm weather like wearing watermelon hues—bright, festive, and fun. The Lana Sneakers spark joy in that special shade of pink, while offering a relaxed silhouette you can wear day in and day out. A go-to casual shoe for spring errands, weekend brunches, or light walks, you’ll pay just $19.99 for your new favorite pair!

3 Skip Slide Sandals

The Skip Slides are a fun, laid-back option built for warm-weather ease—and you’ll be living in them all summer long. A perfect companion for the beach, the patio, or any low-key spring outing, they’re the very definition of effortless—just step in and go. Best of all? This stylish pair of nude sandal staples will set you back just $19.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart & Target Spring Shoes.

4 Kristen Mules

Mules have been a wardrobe staple for years, and the Yosi Samra Kristen Mules at Marshalls feel right at home for spring 2026. With a slip-on design that makes getting dressed a breeze and a cute woven upper, these are ideal for transitioning from a day at the office to an after-work dinner without missing a beat. While other outlets are currently charging $100 for the pair, shopping for these at Marshalls will cost you just $39.99.

5 Suede Harlow Comfort Wedge Sandals

For those who want a little lift without sacrificing comfort, the Suede Harlow Wedge Sandals are a spring standout. The suede upper gives them a luxe feel while the wedge heel offers stability—a reliable choice for outdoor events, farmers markets, or a day of light sightseeing. And, at just $39.99, you’ll save $45 compared to shopping at other retailers.

6 Steve Madden Leather Mirage Low-Profile Sneakers

Rounding out the list is a sleek leather sneaker that channels clean, minimal energy. Steve Madden’s Leather Mirage‘s low-profile design makes it incredibly versatile—dress it up or down, pair it with anything from tailored trousers to cutoffs. Going for $34.99 at the cost-saving retailer, this one’s a classic that will outlast the season.