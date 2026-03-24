11 Best New Marshalls Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Prices start at just $10.

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Manifesting spring? Swing by your neighborhood Marshalls, where coastal linens, rattan decor and furniture, and floral kitchenware are flying off the shelves. Refresh your home—or shop thoughtful gifts for hosts and Mother’s Day—with lightweight throws, tablescape must-haves, and more. Here are the 11 best new Marshals spring home finds arriving this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

1 Rattan Egg-Bunny Decor

Between the glitter and vibrant colors, spring decor can sometimes be a bit of an eyesore. However, these Cottontail Lane Rattan Egg Figurines ($15 per two-pack) bring a natural, earthy warmth that blends effortlessly into your space while still functioning as spring/Easter decor.

2 Seafoam Green Scalloped Accent Table

This unique Nautica 3-Drawer Scalloped Accent Table ($150) features a seafoam blue base with ornate engravings and gold hardware. Versatile and stylish, it works beautifully as a nightstand, end table, or a statement piece in the entryway.

3 Snails Salt & Pepper Shakers Set

If you love quirky kitchenware, pick up this whimsical Snails Salt & Pepper Shakers Set ($10). It’s made from durable ceramic and includes a serving tray.

4 Lodge 4.5-Quart Cast Iron Spring Dutch Oven

When it comes to durable cookware, Lodge never disappoints. Pick up the trusted brand’s 4.5-Quart Cast Iron Spring Dutch Oven ($60), adorned in a gorgeous spring-inspired tulip print, before stock runs out. The non-toxic pot can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so no recipe is off limits!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

5 Sigrid Olsen Scallop Shell Quilt Set

Embrace your affinity for the coast with this serene Scallop Shell Quilt Set (price ranges from $50 to $60). The lightweight cotton quilt is available in full, queen, and king sizes, plus it has a reversible design.

6 Chambray Waffle Blanket

Made in Portugal, Docofil’s Chambray Waffle Blanket ($50–$60) has a chunky knit design with frayed edges. The cotton throw is machine washable, and it comes in two sizes to fit your needs.

7 Green Scalloped Table Lamp

The Tamara Day Ceramic Ophelia Accent Table Lamp ($50) boasts a sculpted ribbed base and a removable fabric shade, allowing you to customize the lamp to your aesthetic. Its 4.5-foot-long cord ensures flexible placement.

8 Porcelain Bloom Tableware

Shopping for serving upgrades? Allow us to redirect your attention to Rosanna Tableware’s Porcelain Bloom Trio Dish Set ($15), Bloom Serving Bowl ($17), and Porcelain Bloom Appetizer Plates 4-Piece Set ($20). All pieces feature a matching floral motif and are deemed dishwasher safe; a gift box is also included should you want to pass them along to a host or friend.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Spring Home Finds.

9 Rattan Tables

Tahari’s natural woven textiles furniture collection offers ample storage space and blends seamlessly into other interior aesthetics. Grab this 2-Drawer Rattan Accent Table ($130) for your bedside or reading nook. Station the 2-Drawer Rattan Console Table ($150) in your entryway or living room.

10 Stacked Fish Pillow

The only thing fishy here is this kitschy Nautica Stacked Fish Pillow ($17). It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use thanks to its fade- and water-resistant fabric.

11 Bamboo Round Tray

Stash your fresh produce in this Bamboo Round Tray for just $10. Alternatively, utilize it as a catch-all for makeup or purse essentials.