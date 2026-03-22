Including rugs, vases, artwork, and linens.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sprucing up your home for spring? Whether it’s minor upgrades (new bedding perhaps?), or seasonal accents, like charming planters and floral tablecloths, we found plenty of spring-inspired finds at Walmart—with prices as low as $6. Here are the 11 best new Walmart spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds.

1 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Wildflower High-Low Kitchen Rug

Give your feet a soft place to land while brightening up your cooking space with this plush Wildflower High-Low Kitchen Rug ($9) from Drew Barrymore‘s Beautiful collection. The rug is made with a non-slip backing for added safety, and you can toss it in the wash for easy upkeep.

2 The Pioneer Woman Flowering Frontier Fabric Tablecloth

Give your breakfast nook a fresh new look for less with The Pioneer Woman’s Flowering Frontier Fabric Tablecloth, priced at just $9. No matter the shape or size of your table, the machine-washable cloth is available in a variety of measurements for a personalized fit.

3 Paisley Medallion Scalloped Cotton Bed Linens

It’s time to retire your heavy down comforter for something cooler and more breathable, like this Paisley Medallion Scalloped Cotton Quilt (starting at $60). And don’t forget the matching Paisley Medallion Cotton Pillow Shams ($22 per two-pack).

4 Beautiful by Drew Framed Painterly Abstract

Shoppers say this Beautiful by Drew Framed Painterly Abstract ($19) “looks expensive” and “adds so much brightness.”

“I’m very impressed with it, especially at the price point!” says another customer. Elsewhere, someone said that it’s “light and easy to hang,” and “the actual brush strokes are raised so it gives it an expensive feel.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Patio & Garden Finds.

5 Blue Checkered Ceramic Planter

Designed with a built-in drainage hole to support proper hydration, this Blue Checkered Ceramic Planter ($10) adds a cheerful pop of color while giving your succulent or small houseplant a happy home.

6 3-Globe Floor Lamp

Perfect for modern spaces, this 3-Globe Floor Lamp ($73) pairs frosted glass bulbs with a sleek brass frame and includes a foot switch for convenience. It stands just over five feet tall and exudes a warm yellow light.

7 Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Geo Jersey Quilt

Made from 100 percent cotton, the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Geo Jersey Quilt ($59) is lightweight and soft-to-the-touch, making it ideal for transitional weather. Choose from sage green or heather blue, available as a full/queen or king.

8 Cotton Knit Bolster Decorative Pillow

Much like a lumbar pillow, this Cotton Knit Bolster Decorative Pillow ($13) provides ample support to the lower back and neck, all while doubling as a stylish accent piece. It comes in beige, black, violet, and blue.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart and Target Lamps to Instantly Brighten Any Room for Spring.

9 3-Wick Coastal Lavender Jar Candle

For an at-home spa night, turn your home into a calming retreat with just one light of this soothing 3-Wick Coastal Lavender Jar Candle ($6). It has fragrance notes of lavender, eucalyptus, and warm vanilla.

10 Woven Water Hyacinth Decorative Bowl

Fruit basket, storage bin, entry way catch-all caddy—this Woven Water Hyacinth Decorative Bowl ($13) serves many purposes. It’s designed with wood handles for added strength and long-lasting durability.

11 Red Strawberry Ceramic Vase

Display floral bouquets and faux foliage arrangements in this on-trend Red Strawberry Ceramic Vase ($11).