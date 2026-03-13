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I love a spring closet clean out—mostly because it frees up room for new pieces, including shoes! But between tax season and upcoming travel plans, I’m on a strict budget this spring. Luckily, I found so many cute shoes at Walmart that won’t break the bank. From retro trainers to cork platform heels, here are the 11 best new Walmart spring shoes hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Accessories.

1 Floral Mesh Ballet Flats

Step into spring with these beautiful Scoop Floral Mesh Ballet Flats ($38). Their low profile makes them easy to style with skirts, dresses, shorts, and cropped pants.

2 Lace-Up Driving Sneakers

If you’re looking for a statement shoe that prioritizes comfort, look no further than these Time & True Lace-Up Driving Sneakers ($23). They’re designed with contrasting double laces and memory foam insoles.

3 Cork Platform Heels

Many shoppers report that the Madden NYC Cork Platform Heels ($38) are super comfortable and easy to walk in despite their three-inch block heel.

“I can walk on them comfortably without feeling like I am about to tip over…The strap feels soft on the foot and doesn’t rub or pinch even after wearing them for a while,” says a five-star reviewer.

4 Slip-On Sneakerinas

If you were to combine your favorite features of a sensible sneaker and Mary Jane flat, you’d get Madden Girl’s Slip-On Sneakerinas ($55). Available in sizes 5–10, these hybrid shoes come in light pink and navy.

RELATED: 6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes.

5 Raffia Striped Ballet Flats

Add this Free Assembly Raffia Striped Ballet Flats ($34) to your workwear rotation for a subtle pop of color. You can also pick up the ballet flats in classic black or a raffia daisy print, which would look cute with jeans and a white tee.

6 Mesh Bow Heels

These Madden NYC Mesh Bow Heels ($36) are selling out in spades. Shoppers say they make “no noise when you walk” and “look much more expensive than they are.”

“These are the perfect little kitten heels for spring…They feel lightweight, but high end. The sole has a cushion to it which is comfortable,” says a shopper.

7 Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I added a pair of Mary Janes to my shoe rotation last spring, and they quickly became my go-to shoe through summer. So, I’m definitely throwing these Free Assembly Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats ($34) in my cart. Choose from yellow, light blue, or white—or snag all three like me!

8 Espadrille Slingback Shoes

Nearly 100 Walmart shoppers have given these Time & True Espadrille Slingback Shoes ($27) a perfect five-star rating. They come in four different prints, so there’s something for everyone (and every outfit).

“These fit great and are super cute! Very versatile and can be worn with lots of outfits. Definitely my go-to spring shoe,” raved one customer.

RELATED: 6 Best New Walmart Spring Dresses.

9 Retro Lace-Up Sneakers

These No Boundaries Retro Lace-Up Sneakers ($25) have racked up over 1,200 five-star reviews. The trainers are designed with faux suede and leather uppers, as well as shock-absorbing insoles for optimal support.

10 Giia Lace-Up Gumsole Sneakers

Keep casual in these Madden Girl Giia Lace-Up Gumsole Sneakers (on sale for $39), which are ideal for running errands and laidback plans. They’re available in sizes 5–11 and 20 colors.

11 Raffia Platform Thong Sandals

These No Boundaries Raffia Platform Thong Sandals ($27) are designed with a 3.25-inch thick sole and memory foam footbeds. They’re the perfect accessory for dressing up an otherwise simple outfit.