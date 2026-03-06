11 Best New Target Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

This new drop prioritizes comfort without sacrificing style.

Shoes won’t change your life, but they can absolutely shift your mood—and sometimes, that’s more than enough reason to treat yourself to a new pair. In springtime, there’s something especially satisfying about retiring your heavy winter boots the minute temperatures turn. The sidewalk feels different. Your morning coffee run feels different. And your attitude—boosted by a crisp new spring ‘fit—finally feels different, too.

If a seasonal refresh usually comes with a side of sticker shock, consider this your permission slip: The latest arrivals at Target are designed to be easy on both your feet and your budget. This new drop prioritizes comfort—yes, plenty of memory foam insoles—without sacrificing the styles you’ll actually want to wear, from strappy sandals and laid-back sneakers to polished flats and wear-anywhere heels.

Ready to find your new go-to pair? Here are 11 standout pairs that just hit shelves at Target.

1 A minimalist, neutral slide sandal

Available in black, cognac, and neutral, the $25 Nina sandals are the kind of minimal slide you’ll reach for daily. Designed with a wide strap across the top and an open round toe, they’re easy to slip on as you head out the door. A memory foam insole cushions your foot, while the textured TPR outsole adds grip. They’re unfussy in the best way—ideal with everything from relaxed denim to breezy spring dresses.

2 These funky yet comfy sandals

The $35 Eloise sandals keep things classic with a double-strap slip-on design and a round-toe silhouette. The thick memory foam footbed adds softness underfoot, making them a practical pick for long days out while adding subtle height. With their medium width and everyday styling, they’re built for repeat wear—think farmers market mornings and neighborhood strolls.

3 A barely-there sneaker

If you prefer a closed-toe option, the $40 Dulce shoes offer a sportier feel. They feature an almond toe, two elastic instep straps for an adjustable fit, and a flexible outsole that moves with you. The memory foam insole brings comfort into the mix, making these a solid choice for busy days when sandals won’t cut it.

4 These cottagecore-inspired flats

The $40 Ida flats deliver a timeless shape with a practical twist. Designed with a closed round toe and slip-on style, they also include an instep strap for added security. Inside, the memory foam insole provides cushioning that makes them suitable for workdays or dressier occasions without sacrificing comfort.

5 These sneakers that can go from day to night

With a classic low-top silhouette that pairs well with jeans, joggers, or casual dresses and a versatile cream shade, the $45 Lina sneakers are an easy wardrobe anchor. A memory foam insole adds comfort, making them a dependable everyday sneaker you can wear on repeat all season, while the natural raffia fiber upper adds texture.

6 A classy low heel with a warm-weather twist

For occasions that call for something more polished, the $45 Miriam Louis heels combine a refined silhouette with a woven texture for added intrigue. They offer added height while aiming to keep comfort in focus—a practical option for events, dinners, or days when you want a slightly dressier finish.

7 A fun take on the classic cowboy boot

Vogue has spoken: If cowboy boots were good enough for Princess Diana in her heyday, then they’re certainly good enough for us in 2026. The $60 Natalie boots feel fresh in a cream colorway, sporting a transitional appeal that blends seasonal brightness with the structure of a boot silhouette. A memory foam insole adds softness underfoot, making them a strong pick for unpredictable weather days.

8 An athletic shoe that’s still cute

If it’s a simple athletic shoe you’re after, the $42 Axel sneakers lean sporty and casual. With a comfortable memory foam insole and easy everyday styling, they’re designed to complement relaxed outfits—think denim, tees, and light layers as temperatures climb.

9 These dressed up flat sandals

The $35 Thea sandals keep things simple and wearable. Their open design and cushioned memory foam insole make them well-suited to warm days, while the streamlined look pairs effortlessly with spring staples like cropped pants and sundresses.

10 These sleek and springy mules

The $40 Rumi flats offer a sleek, classic profile with a memory foam interior for added comfort. They’re a versatile option that transitions easily from office settings to weekend plans, grounding outfits with a clean, understated finish.

11 A fresh interpretation of the Mary Jane

Finally, the $40 Henrietta shoes channel a Mary Jane–inspired feel, combining a strap detail with a comfortable, cushioned insole. The result is a pair that blends vintage influence with practical comfort—ideal for anyone craving something a little different this season. And, when the warmer weather returns in full force, opt for the breezy and breathable version in cognac.