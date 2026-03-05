4 New Target Designer Collaborations Hitting Shelves This Month

Get ready for brand new items from the likes of Rifle Paper Co., Free People, and Roller Rabbit.

Regular shoppers know that Target makes changes to their shopping experience all the time. But what really keeps customers coming back is when the store takes on exciting new projects with outside brands and companies for limited-run releases. And if you’re one of those people who loves to be one of the first to get their hands on these coveted items, we’ve got some good news: Target has a bunch of hype-worthy designer collaborations hitting their shelves this month, featuring everything from hair accessories to intimates. Here’s what you can look forward to in the coming weeks.

1 Intimately by Free People

There are few fashion brands that have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years quite like Free People has. The bohemian-inspired women’s line covers everything from swimwear to denim, with many fans eagerly scooping up each new release. And now, those devotees will be able to get their fix from Target.

In a recent Instagram post, fan account @allthingstarget reported that the Bullseye would be carrying a special line called Intimately by Free People. As the name suggests, the collection includes intimates in a wide array of pastels, including undergarments and shorts. It also includes accessories like hair scrunchies.

However, you might have to get a little lucky to find this one. A recent discussion thread started in the r/FreePeopleFinds subreddit quickly disappointed some excited shoppers when users claiming to be Target employees said that while the lineup was genuinely from Free People, “it’s only intimates and only in a handful of Targets.” Here’s hoping you can find these pieces in your area!

2 Roller Rabbit x Target

Even if you don’t know Roller Rabbit by name, there’s a decent chance you’ve noticed their super colorful and vibrant prints among the racks. Now, the playful lifestyle brand is working with Target on a brand-new lineup.

According to a press release, the Roller Rabbit x Target collaboration will feature a wide array of items, including women’s clothing, pajamas, swimwear, beauty products and accessories (including luggage), and even home and outdoor goods. Prices range from $50 and lower for clothing, while some accessories go for as little as $5.

But if you’re excited for this release, just be sure to set your alarm. While the lineup is available to view online right now, items won’t go on sale on the Target website until 3 a.m. EST on March 7. The collection is also for a limited time only, so don’t miss your chance to score the items you’ve got your eye on!

3 Rifle Paper Co.

If you can’t get enough of BookTok or are just a good old-fashioned devoted reader, there’s another new set of products at Target you should dogear. The latest exclusive collaboration with popular stationery and home goods company Rifle Paper Co. is being called a “bookish new collection,” which takes the idea of literary appreciation to the next level—and it’s available now.

The lineup has plenty of stationery but goes even further, including everything from cozy fleece blankets and scented candles with literary motifs to special puzzles and limited edition classic books featuring cover art by Rifle Paper Co.’s co-founder, artist Anna Bond. If we’re being honest, the works of Emily Bronté have never looked so cozy!

If you’re really feeling the colorful illustrated patterns, you can even go one step further with the lineup’s furniture and home goods. Options include striking headboards, dining chairs, storage benches, and more.

4 MacKenzie-Childs x Goody & Wet Brush

Iconic luxury brand MacKenzie-Childs has made a name for itself in the interior design and decor world with its bold patterns. Now, you’ll be able to extend that same bold look to your haircare accessories.

This month, MacKenzie-Childs is launching a collaboration with Wet Brush hairbrushes and Goody hair accessories. The new lineup includes everything from hair elastics, clips, and scrunchies to brushes and bobby pins, all featuring the brand’s famous bold checkered patterns and butterfly prints.

The best part is that you won’t even have to wait to shop this new collection, as items hit stores on March 1. They’re also available right now online at Target, MacKenzie-Childs, and Wet Brush.