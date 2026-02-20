11 New Spring PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Hitting Shelves This Week

Get your bedtime routine back on track with comfy new pajamas.

Drawing a warm bath, switching to bamboo sheets, diffusing essential oils—there are so many creative ways to upgrade your bedtime routine. However, my personal favorite is investing in a comfy sleepwear collection. Transitional weather can make dressing for bed challenging, but I found so many stylish and comfortable PJ sets at Target and Walmart to hold us over through spring. Shop my top 11 picks below.

1 Satin Short-Sleeve Top & Shorts PJ Set

This Satin Short-Sleeve Top & Shorts PJ Set ($22 at Walmart) comes in eight prints and sizes XS–3X. The shorts have a stretchy waistband, while the button-down shirt is designed with a notched collar and white trim.

2 Auden Striped Cotton PJ Set

Sold separately at Target, the Auden Striped Cotton PJ Set is made up of this Short-Sleeve Button-Down Striped Shirt ($25) and matching Poplin Wide-Leg Pants ($25). The bottoms have pockets and come in short, regular, and long inseams.

3 Dreamy Soft Knit Top & Shorts PJ Set

Over 6,700 shoppers have given the Dreamy Soft Knit Top & Shorts PJ Set ($17 at Walmart) a perfect rating.

“They are soft, comfortable, and look expensive,” says one customer, adding the pajamas “never make me sweat at night.”

4 Ruffled Shirt & Shorts PJ Set

More than 5,000 shoppers have already purchased this Ruffled Shirt & Shorts PJ Set ($25 at Target) in the past month. Both pieces are made from soft, breathable fabric and boast a relaxed fit.

5 Dreamy Soft Short-Sleeve Top & Straight-Leg Pants PJ Set

Made from buttery soft fabric, the Dreamy Soft Short-Sleeve Top & Straight-Leg Pants PJ Set ($15 at Walmart) is made from lightweight fabric (suitable for spring/summer), and both pieces are pullover-style, so you don’t have to mess with any buttons or drawstrings.

6 Jersey Tank & Shorts PJ Set

If you’re a hot sleeper, snag this Jersey Tank & Shorts PJ Set from Target for just $20. It’s available in sizes XXS—2X and four colorful prints, including blue stripes, pink florals, fuchsia, and white polka dots.

7 Eyelet Cami and Wide-Leg Pants PJ Set

This super cute Eyelet Cami and Wide-Leg Pants PJ Set ($20 at Walmart) has adjustable spaghetti straps and an elasticized waist for optimal comfort. Take your pick of four spring designs.

8 3-Piece Ribbed PJ Set

Target shoppers can create their own 3-Piece Ribbed PJ Set, styling the Ribbed Shorts ($20) with the Ribbed Cami Top ($15) layered under the Ribbed Button-Down Cropped Cardigan ($25). All pieces come in royal blue and mint green.

9 Hanes SuperSoft PJ Set

Similarly, Walmart shoppers can mix and match pajamas from Hanes’ SuperSoft Comfywear collection, including the Cropped Racerback Tank ($13) and Sleep Shorts ($15).

“The fabric is so soft and silky, the stretchy waistband is super comfortable, and the length is just right for sleeping or lounging around the house,” one shopper said about the shorts.

10 Short Waffle-Knit Robe

Crafted from midweight cotton-blend fabric, Target’s Short Waffle-Knit Robe ($35) is designed with bell sleeves, front patch pockets, and a fabric tie.

“It’s not too heavy or too light. Perfect to throw on after a shower or for an extra layer over PJs,” says one shopper.

11 Loose-Fit Tee & Shorts PJ Set

It doesn’t get comfier than this Loose-Fit Tee & Shorts PJ Set ($11) from Walmart. Pick up the set in six colors; it also makes for excellent loungewear!