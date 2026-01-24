4 New Bath & Body Works Collections Dropping This Week for Spring

Lineups like Everyday Luxuries, Garden Party, and Spring Seaside could become your new faves.

Whether you’ve been obsessed with the same trademark fragrance since the ’90s or you’ve discovered your favorite luxury perfume dupes, Bath & Body Works is positively overflowing with great buys. And if you’re hoping to get your hands on something new as we head into summer, you’re in luck: Bath & Body Works is dropping a handful of new collections this week for spring, and customers are already buzzing about it.

1. Everyday Luxuries

If you have expensive taste but don’t want to blow out your budget on fragrances, you’re in luck. This month, Bath & Body Works is expanding its fan-favorite Everyday Luxuries lineup with a whole new set of scents for you to sample.

According to shoppers, this lineup is famously filled with dupes of designer fragrances. In a recent TikTok video, fragrance influencer @leah_janae_ ran down the newest items and which pricey perfumes they can passably stand in for.

They include Love Unleashed (a dupe for Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian); Always Fleur (similar to the iconic Dior J’adore); Eau de Coconut (similar to Nest Balinese Coconut); Hello Happiness (an on-the-nose dupe of Clinique Happy); and Salted Shorelines (identical to Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt).

Naturally, besides body sprays, the new scents are also available as body creams.

2. Spring Revival

If you’re already excited for the smell of spring to come back, you can get a head start if you head to Bath & Body Works. The store is dropping its new Spring Revival line ahead of the equinox, filled with everything from candles and body cream to laundry scents and fragrances.

Focusing on invigorating fresh scents that return to nature after winter, the lineup features two new fragrances: Shoreline Hydrangea, Morning Rainstorm, and Strawberry Peach Sunset. However, the retailer is also reviving its classic Fresh Cut Lilacs as part of the collection, including a first-ever laundry version.

3. Garden Party

If you’re already itching to start hosting get-togethers on the patio, then Garden Party might be the new lineup for you. According to the store’s press release, the collection was “inspired by an outdoor cocktail soirée.”

The lineup features soaps, candles, body sprays, and more, with brand-new fruity scents that include Blueberry Bellini and Strawberry Kiwi. It’s almost as if you can feel the spritz in your already!

4. Modern Musks

If floral and fruity scents aren’t what you’re after, you may prefer the new Modern Musk lineup at Bath & Body Works. Choose from the following three scents:

Fruity Musk: Notes of dewy raspberry, sugared musk, and velvet moss

Fresh Musk: Notes of crisp bergamot, creamy musk, and sheer woods

Warm Musk: Notes of smooth vanilla, whipped musk, and cozy amber

All three are available in body cream, body wash, fine fragrance mist, and a mini eau de parfum.