5 New Bath & Body Works Scents Are Secretly Popping Up on Shelves

The Everyday Luxury line is full of dupes of your favorite designer fragrances.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Some people run to Bath & Body Works for the store’s signature scents, but savvy shoppers know the lotion, body spray, and candle retailer can also be an excellent source for luxury dupes. This is especially true of the store’s Everyday Luxury line, which some shoppers say essentially exists as an ode to designer fragrances. Want to save some money while still smelling great? Here are some new Bath & Body Works scents that are secretly popping up on shelves.

RELATED: Abercrombie Just Quietly Brought Back a Millennial-Favorite Scent.

1 Love Unleashed

In a recent TikTok video, fragrance influencer @leah_janae_ ran down the newest items added to Bath & Body Works’ Everyday Luxury line, which really lives up to its name. “These always smell like high-end perfumes,” she says in the clip.

The first debut product she picks up is called Love Unleashed, which he says is an unmistakable dupe of one of her favorite designer scents from Kilian, Love, Don’t Be Shy. But while the high-end option retails for $295 for a 1.7-ounce bottle, most of the Everyday Luxury line retails for $18.95 per 8-ounce bottle.

“One of my favorites, although this one seems a little sweeter—almost bubblegummy in a way,” she says. “This is definitely my favorite of the new launches, and I actually thought it lasted pretty well on my skin.”

2 Always Fleur

The next product @leah_janae_ picks up is Always Fleur, which she admits was difficult to find in body spray form at her store. But when testing it as a body cream, she was immediately able to pick it out as yet another dupe of an iconic fragrance.

“I tried so many perfumes, and I think it’s Dior J’adore,” she says. “It’s a soft, dewy, powdery floral with a little bit of pear.”

The iconic French scent currently retails for $180 for a 3.4-ounce bottle. In a separate YouTube video, she then explains that she went to her local Ulta to test out the theory. “Going with the lotion, it is the most similar I could find.”

3 Eau de Coconut

Another new product from the lineup is Eau du Coconut, which apparently lives up to its name—as well as another high-end perfume.

“I think it’s Nest Balinese Coconut,” she says, calling out the dupe pairing, which retails for $102 for a 1-ounce bottle. “It’s a very creamy, straightforward coconut musk with no solar notes.”

RELATED: Bath & Body Works Is Bringing Back Beloved Scent for Valentine’s Day.

4 Hello Happiness

Next up on the debut roster is Hello Happiness, which she immediately clocks for another iconic scent.

“I was a little bit surprised by this one, but they did dupe an OG classic: Clinique Happy,” she says. “It is a soft, bright, citrus scent. Really pretty! But it hasn’t been popular in some time.”

In her YouTube video, she adds that this has more of an “upscale feel” than a similar Bath & Body Works scent from the lineup, Sunshine Mimosa.

5 Salted Shorelines

The last new bottle she picks up from the shelf is one she claims is a dead ringer for the high-end Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

“I compared it to my sample, and it’s spot on,” she says. She adds in her YouTube video that the fragrance notes on the Bath & Body Works version are described as “dewy bergamont, warm sage, and salted driftwood.”

The big difference? Compared to $18.95 for the Salted Shorelines, the Jo Malone version costs $168 for a 3.4-ounce spray bottle.