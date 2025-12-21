Bath & Body Works Shoppers Slam “Bizarre” New Candles: “Smell Diabolical”

How about having your house smell like a pizza parlor?

One of the reasons Bath & Body Works is so universally popular is its constantly rotating selection of fragrances and products. Pretty much every month, you can expect something new to hit shelves—and most of the time, this is exciting news for shoppers. However, the store’s latest candle drop has fans scratching their heads, going so far as to say the scents smell “diabolical.”

Bath & Body Works just released new food-pairing candles.

Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles are one of the most popular items the store sells. They’re available in classic scents like A Thousand Wishes and Japanese Cherry Blossom, as well as a slew of seasonal scents each fall and Christmas. But a new candle collection seems to have missed the mark.

The limited-edition candles are part of a set of four called “Perfect Together,” each one a mashup of two favorite foods for $25.95.

First up is Popcorn & Slushie, an “iconic movie theater combo” that the retailer says smells like “a movie marathon with a blue raspberry slush and a large buttered popcorn.”

Next is Chips & Salsa, which has “Taco Tuesday” vibes of “bottomless tortilla chips and fresh salsa.”

Pizza & Ranch is intended to help you “feel the stress of the week melting away” thanks to fragrance notes of “gooey cheese, crispy pepperonis, and ranch.”

Finally, the most palatable of the bunch is Coffee & Donuts, which is meant to evoke the scent of “a rainy Saturday with a warm French roast and glazed donut pastry.”

But shoppers say the candles smell “diabolical.”

Unfortunately, having your house smell like a movie theater or pizza parlor isn’t appealing to most Bath & Body Works shoppers.

Shopper @litzxx0 said in the caption of her recent TikTok video that the “bizarre” candles smell “diabolical.” She added, “I dk who in their right mind would buy this… maybe as a prank.”

In her own video, TikToker @parkscurlsandmagic gave a real-time review of the scents, comparing Chips & Salsa to “a stale Chipotle.” She then proceeded to gag while smelling the rest of the candles.

A product reviewer on the Bath & Body Works website agreed about Chips & Salsa: “This smells awful and I almost threw up when I smelled it, just like thousands of other people.”

“I have never smelled a candle like this before in my life. It smells horrible, how did this candle get approved to be released to the public?” someone else questioned.

In another TikTok review, @christinemarie99 shared that Pizza & Ranch smelled “heavy on the Ranch,” while Chips & Salsa smelled like “expired lime and cilantro.”

The online reviews for Pizza & Ranch are perhaps the most cringeworthy.

“It’s like a college dorm after a 5 day bender. Like an Italian restaurant and a dairy farm had a fight and the farm won,” wrote one shopper.

“This candle smells so disgusting. It seriously made me feel like I was going to puke. I was actually nauseous for like an hour after smelling it. How did this go into production even? Is it supposed to be a joke?” shared someone else.

However, @christinemarie99 actually loved the Popcorn & Slushie candle, saying it “smells just like a movie theater,” which, in her opinion, is a good thing.

Some online reviewers agreed, too. “It smell’s amazing. Like going to the movie theaters as a child. It’s warm and welcoming with sweet berry,” shared a shopper.

Another wrote, “Just about the only perfect pairing candle that isnt objectively awful. I can’t smell much of the slushie but the popcorn smell is bold and very enjoyable.”