2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Are Already Flying Off Shelves

Shoppers are rushing to get these wintery fragrances.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

According to some estimates, Bath & Body Works introduces more than 200 new scents annually. Many of these are released in bulk around major seasonal events, like fall weather (we can’t even count how many pumpkin candles there were this year), Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. However, throughout the year, the retailer will also introduce some one-off new products to hold all of us super-fans over. And now that we’ve stocked up on holiday fragrances, Bath & Body Works has announced two brand-new scents and product lines to get us through the rest of winter.

1. Après All Day

“Inspired by the glamour and energy of ski season, Après All Day blends fresh, floral, and icy notes for a fragrance that feels like a winter escape,” Bath & Body Works wrote in a press release. They list the fragrance notes as sparkling snow, iced peonies, and sugar-coated woods.

The scent is available in the following products:

In a review of the scent, TikToker @bbwcandlegirl says, “you smell the fresh air, you smell a bit of the woodsy trees… but there’s still floral from the peony.”

Bath & Body Works shoppers on Reddit, however, say this is mainly a floral scent and even smells like roses.

“I absolutely love it but I’m a huge floral fan. I think anyone who likes covered in roses shouldn’t have an issue with this one,” wrote a Redditor.

Others are calling it a dupe for Versace’s perfume Bright Crystal.

2. Water Winter Mint

This collection was created not only to smell fabulous, but also to care for your skin during the cold, dry days of winter.

“This dermatologist-tested collection is made up of body care forms enriched with hyaluronic acid for deep, lasting moisture and crafted without parabens or sulfates, along with a perfume mist to complete your fragrance routine!” reads the press release. “These products quench dry, winter skin while surrounding you with a crisp, sparkling fragrance inspired by freshly fallen snow.”

Water Winter Mint has fragrance notes of creamy peppermint and alpine waters, and is available in the following products:

TikToker @adriannamaroll says the scent is “way better than twisted peppermint.” He also shares that he’s been using the perfume mist as a foot spray. “If you spray it on your feet, it literally makes them feel like, cool and fresh,” he says. “I’m sure it would do the same anywhere on your body.”

And on Reddit, Bath & Body Works fans are gushing over the fact that Winter Mint reminds them of the popular discontinued scent Frosted Forest.

However, not everyone loves the fragrance. “The body butter smells like Trident gum to me,” notes one Redditor. “Smells like Wrigleys Winterfresh gum!” agrees another.