Bath & Body Works just dropped new scents, candles, and gift sets for December shoppers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Bath & Body Works is filling its aisles and shelves with a wide range of products. From new and returning a la carte items to gift sets packaged together to offer next-level value, if you haven’t shopped the store this week, now is the time. What should you buy now that the new month has begun? Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works new arrivals this December.

1 A $140 Gift Set for $40 with a $40 Purchase

There are so many gift sets at Bath & Body Works right now. One of the store’s biggest splurges is the Champagne Toast Iconic 9-piece Bundle Gift Set. The bad news? It retails for a whopping $140.95. The good? You can get it for just $40 with a $40 purchase. “It was a great value, so glad I was able to purchase it for my granddaughter,” a shopper writes.

2 A Cozy Fragrance Spritz

Snowflakes & Cashmere Fine Fragrance Mist is a cozy scent that shoppers keep coming back for more. “Im in vanilla cream cashmere heaven. This scent. THIS SCENT. Is absolutely amazing I CANNOT get enough. Like a cuddled up with vanilla linen sheets in a cozy cabin, glass frosted with new winter snow. I have both the body cream and the spray and I NEED MORE,” writes one.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Japanese Cherry Blossom Parfum

This Japanese Cherry Blossom Eau De Parfum for $59.95 is part of the Mix & Match Buy 3, Get 3 or Buy 2, Get 1 deal, and shoppers are raving about the scent. “This is my favorite fragrance. It’s not too sweet and not too warm; it’s beautifully cozy,” writes one. “Absolutely love it. My favorite scent. I spray it with the body spray as well and smell absolutely good,” adds another.

4 A Candle That “Warms Hearts”

I am obsessed with Bath & Body Works candles, as they all smell sensational and burn forever. This Pure Wonder 3-Wick Candle, $26.95, is a “Lovely scent that fills homes and warms hearts,” according to a shopper. “Smells amazing,” adds another. “I’m going to get this one all the time.”

5 Super Festive Hand Wash

Wash your hands like it is Christmas morning with Bright Christmas Morning Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap ($7.95), another scent that keeps shoppers coming back every year. “Best Christmas Soap Scent,” writes a shopper. “This is the only Soap Christmas Scent out there that I found and actually like. Definitely worth the buy!”

6 Pineapple Mango Hand Soap Is Also Back

Christmas will be over in just a few weeks, so the store is starting to restock non-holiday items. This Pineapple Mango Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a customer favorite. It is $7.95 and included in the Mix & Match 5/$27 deal. “Smells wonderful. I love the foaming action, feels like my hands are really clean without the residue left over,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

7 Vanilla Bean Noel Gift Set

This Vanilla Bean Noel Gift Set is a great one-and-done item for a gift, just $38.95 for $58 worth of goodies. It comes with body wash (10 fl oz), body lotion (8 fl oz), fine fragrance mist (8 fl oz), and hand cream (1 fl oz), all in the vanilla bean meets sugar cookie goodness scent. “Yum,” writes a shopper. “I love the smell of this and I use it all year.”