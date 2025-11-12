Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day and More Major Sales Are Right Around the Corner

You could save money on gifts (and items for yourself) in the run up to the holidays.

Fans of Bath & Body Works rarely need an excuse to shop for their favorite fragrances, lotions, and home goods. However, some big promotions are coming up that make a trip to the store nonnegotiable. The most notable event is Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day, which makes it even easier to cross items off your holiday shopping list (and even pick up a little something for yourself). But there are also some other major sales you won’t want to miss out on, either.

When is Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day?

Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day is almost upon us. The fan-favorite annual event brings the must-have items to their lowest prices of any point in the year. During last year’s event, the store also added dozens of new options to pick from on top of their core offerings—which means even if you don’t already have a favorite fragrance, there might be one waiting for you to discover.

But when can you expect it? In a recent video posted to TikTok, shopping influencer Jamie’s Daily Deals points out that the marquee sale happens every year on the first Saturday in December. For 2025, that means you can mark your calendars for Dec. 6 (which includes going live on the store’s website).

While cautioning that nothing is confirmed, she predicts that 3-wick candles will drop to just $9.95, based on the fact that the same items dropped to $10.95 for a different sale earlier this month, and that $9.95 has historically been the deal the store offers. Since the typical price for these coveted candles is $27.95, this amounts to a potential 65 percent savings on Candle Day.

How can you get the best deals on Candle Day?

Die-hard Bath & Body Works fans might get a bit of a head start. The TikToker explains that the store sometimes opens sale pricing a day early for rewards members (on Dec. 5). However, there’s also another way you can get even better savings just for joining the loyalty program.

“Make sure you’re signed up for the rewards program or start a new account!” she suggests. “When you do, you’ll get a $10 coupon off a $30 purchase, which makes the candles even lower.”

Just don’t get too ambitious! She warns that there is still a 24-candle limit per customer during the sale.

What other sales does Bath & Body Works have coming up?

And that’s not the only thing you can save on in the run-up to the holidays. Over the coming weeks, other shoppers have pointed out that there are plenty of other sales at Bath & Body Works where you can save on other items on the shelves.

In a recent TikTok video, shopping and bodycare influencer @MariaLovesFallOfficial points out that there’s a slew of smaller weekend sales on the horizon. On Nov. 13, she says Bath & Body will have a bodycare sale with items priced at just $4.95, followed by a handsoap sale the following week on Nov. 21, 2025. The retailer will round out the offerings on Black Friday (which is Nov. 28, 2o25) with a “buy three, get three” sales event that’s good across the entire store.