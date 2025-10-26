The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s time! Bath & Body Works is dropping its holiday collection, filled with so many nostalgic scents and cheerful aromas in every form, from candles and room sprays to lotions, body wash, and fragrances. In addition to Christmas-inspired items, there are other exciting new arrivals at the store and on the website. Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works “New Arrivals” right now.

1 Winter Candy Apple Candles

Since it’s only mid-October, you might not be sick of apple-inspired scents. Winter Candy Apple is a great candle for in-between now and the holidays, a scent that is bright and full of joy with notes of red apples, winter rose petals, and candied oranges.

2 The Perfect Christmas Hand Soap

Not only will you enjoy the smell of your hands, but this bottle brings a lot of joy to your bathroom. The ‘Tis The Season Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a gift that keeps on giving. The bottle is so festive, and the scent of red apple, ground cinnamon, and clove perfectly encapsulates the holiday season.

3 A New Milk Bar Fragrance Collab

The Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works collaboration continues dropping new scents. One of the latest? Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Cookie, available as a Fine Fragrance Mist. It features notes of toasted pretzel, cinnamon dusting, and sugared vanilla. It’s “cinnamon heaven,” according to one shopper. “This smells so good! Think of crumb couture by Snif meets cinnamon and sugar. I also love angels share for the cinnamon so if you like those then you might like this!” they write.

4 A Candle That “Smells Like Christmas”

Shoppers love the Fresh Balsam Single Wick Candle, with notes of woodland balsam, crisp eucalyptus, fir branches, and cedarwood. “This scent reminds me of a Christmas tree. Perfect smell for the holidays,” writes a shopper. “This smells like Christmas wrapped up in a candle. I’m obsessed with it,” adds another.

5 A Macaron Snowman Hand Sanitizer Case

Bath & Body Works is killing it with their new collection of hand sanitizer cases. This Macaron Snowman PocketBac Holder is next-level adorable, complete with a little clip to hook it on a backpack or bag.

6 A “Bright, Clean, Playful” Hand Cream

Keep your hands hydrated this winter with Touch of Gold Hand Cream, a fruity citrus scent. “Smells EXACTLY like B&BW’s Warm Honey Vanilla Beeswax Absolute single wick candles sold around 2017. I prefer this fragrance as a hand lotion or body cream because it has a bright, clean, playful, and comforting scent profile,” writes a shopper.

7 A “Minty Fresh” Body Cream

And, don’t forget to pick up a bottle of Twisted Peppermint Ultimate Hydration Body Cream with notes of cool peppermint, sugared snow, and fresh balsam. “My favorite Christmas to go lotion. Feels so cool feeling when it’s on. Minty fresh smells so good,” writes a shopper.