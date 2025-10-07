5 Best Bath & Body Works Items to Get Now for 75% Off

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While shoppers’ attention is on early Amazon Prime Day deals and Target and Walmart’s competing sales, Bath & Body Works has quietly launched its own major sale, offering 60 to 75 percent off select items. But you’d better hurry; this sale ends on Oct. 20. So, to save you precious money-saving time, we’ve rounded up the five best deals to take advantage of.

1 Seasonal 3-Wick Candles

Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles have such a cult following that the store’s annual Candle Day is a veritable holiday—in part because their $26.95 price can be a bit steep without a sale. So, what if we told you that right now, nearly 200 seasonal three-wick candles are up to 75 percent off? Here are some of the best scents to scoop up:

2 Wallflowers Refills

The current promotion at Bath & Body Works includes 29 different Wallflowers refills. Most classic scents are 60 percent off, while some seasonal and promotional ones are 75 percent off. Here are some of the popular refills we’d recommend grabbing before they sell out:

3 Vampire Blood Items

Bath & Body Works released the limited-edition Halloween scent Vampire Blood last year, and I became truly obsessed.

The company says it smells “equal parts fruity, floral, and frightful,” with fragrance notes of “red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and petrifying plum.”

But as someone who usually doesn’t like fruity or floral scents, I can assure you Vampire Blood is so much more. To me, it almost smells like a seasonal version of the famous Capri Blue Volcano candles from Anthropologie. And now, you can grab these lotions and potions for 75 percent off, including:

4 Hand Soaps

It can never hurt to have a few extra hand soaps lying around for when you inevitably run out suddenly. Stock up now from Bath & Body Works, since gel hand soaps and foaming hand soaps are 60 percent off, with most ringing up at $3.18. There are so many fall soaps marked down, but might we recommend grabbing some of your favorite year-round scents to have on hand?

5 Disney Villains Items

Bath & Body Works’ Disney Villains collection only premiered last month, and already, tons of the items inspired by the Evil Queen and Maleficent are majorly marked down.

As Best Life recently shared, “The Evil Queen has notes of Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede” for a scent that’s a little bit fruity and a little bit warm—perfect for fall. Here are some of the 75-percent-off items in this scent:

As for Maleficent, the deeper fragrance is a mix of rich berries and cedarwood. These items are also 75 percent off: