Bath & Body Works Candle Day Is Back—10 Scents I'm Stocking Up On

For Bath & Body Works shoppers, the best day of the year is almost here. Candle Day 2024 officially kicks off tomorrow, Dec. 6, for loyalty members and will continue throughout the weekend for all customers, according to a press release shared with Best Life. A total of 180 three-wick candles will be up to 63 percent off during Bath & Body Works’ annual extravaganza, including brand-new, never-before-sniffed scents.

“Millions of our customers celebrate Candle Day by making it part of their annual holiday tradition,” said chief customer officer Maurice Cooper in a statement. Keep reading for all the need-to-know details, plus which scents I’m stocking up on before they sell out!

Bath & Body Works Candle Day 2024 is this weekend

Bath & Body Works

Customers can take advantage of Bath & Body Works’ 13th Annual Candle Day celebration this Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at all locations nationwide and online. During the two-day event, shoppers can snag discounted three-wick candles for as little as $9.95 (a retail value of $24.95 to $26.95)—the lowest price of the season.

Worried your favorite scents are going to run out? Candle lovers can score early bird access by signing up for Bath & Body Works’ free loyalty program. Starting tomorrow at 6 a.m. EST, members will have the chance to stock up on their favorite candles before the general public via the Bath & Body Works app and online.

The retailer says this route offers customers their “best chance of fulfilling their candle wish list” as select “popular and limited-edition fragrances are expected to sell out.”

More than 140 fragrances will be featured during Candle Day

This year’s Candle Day event will include more than 180 three-wick candles across in more than140 fragrances exclusive to Bath & Body Works. What’s more, the retailer is debuting more than 50 new candles just for Candle Day 2024.

As expected, Bath & Body Works’ holiday line-up will be front and center, including scents like Merry Mimosa, Sugar Cookie, and Iced Winter Balsam. Shoppers will also be able to browse the Bath & Body Works x Bridgerton limited-edition collection, body care fan favorites (think: Japanese Cherry Blossom and Warm Vanilla Sugar), and spring 2025 previews.

10 scents I’m immediately adding to my cart

Bath & Body Works

If sniffing through 140 fragrances to find the best candle scents sounds like a lot of work, it’s because it is. But don’t fret—as someone who shops and sniffs candles for a living, I’ve got your and your nose’s back! I’ve found the 10 must-buy candle fragrances at Bath & Body Works, so let’s dive in.

For starters, I’m reaching for anything lavender-scented. French Lavender is one of the new fragrances dropping on Candle Day, and I’m adding it to my cart.

As for Bath & Body Works’ holiday collection, my favorites include Sweater Weather, Fresh Balsam (your home will smell like a Christmas tree farm), Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla, and Falling Flurries (a subtle mix of eucalyptus, sandalwood, and pear).

My favorite nostalgic fragrance is Japanese Cherry Blossom, and I always stock up on the scent Sun-Drenched Linen, which is the perfect candle to light after a long day of cleaning.

My final three honorable mentions go to You’re The One (this is also one of my favorite body mist fragrances), Bergamot Waters, and Maghony Teakwood Intense (if you prefer manly fragrances).