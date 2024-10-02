Calling All Bath & Body Works Fans: The Beloved Brand Is Now Selling Laundry Detergent

The name Bath & Body Works is synonymous with three-wick candles, fragrant body washes and lotions, scented hand sanitizers, and now, laundry detergent. The specialty retail chain has cemented itself as America’s favorite home fragrance brand—thanks, in part, to its extensive collection of holiday scents. After expanding its aromatherapy line and venturing into skin and hair care, Bath & Body Works is ready to take on its next adventure: laundry care. In a press release, the company said its new fabric care line will “transform the laundry experience from a chore into something more luxurious.”

Longtime Bath & Body Works shoppers may remember when the store first debuted its fabric care collection a year ago. At the time, the small sampling was only available at 80 retail locations. However, the launch was such a success that Bath & Body Works is now selling its fabric care line at more than 1,870 company-operated stores nationwide.

“Our customers were asking us to dive into the fabric care category—we know that they want their favorite fragrances to touch every part of their lives. It made perfect sense for us to bring our expertise to this space by offering a different, more elevated laundry experience through fine fragrance,” Bath & Body Works chief merchant Betsy Schumacher said in a statement.

Bath & Body Works’ fabric care line consists of two products: laundry detergent and fragrance booster. The concentrated, stain-fighting solution is sold as a 32-ounce bottle, which guarantees up to 64 small washes. Meanwhile, the scent booster, which can be used in tandem with the detergent, is made with “perfumer-created fine fragrances to reimagine what clean laundry smells like.”

“Our laundry detergent is a concentrated formula that cleans in cold water and is compatible with high efficiency washers. The bottles were also made with at least 85 percent recycled plastic and our dye-free scent boosters are made with a coconut base,” said Schumacher.

The laundry detergent and fragrance booster products retail for $19.95 each, both in-store and online.

Shoppers can snag the laundry detergent and fragrance booster in 16 of Bath & Body Works’ most luxury scents, including Sun-Drenched Linen, Lavender Vanilla, Cozy Cashmere, Mahogany Teakwood, and Champagne Toast. Bath & Body Works said it worked with “top fragrance houses across the globe” to curate this one-of-a-kind perfume catalog.

“We approach laundry with that same fragrance-first mindset and a key differentiator is that we partnered with Master Perfumers to develop this line, that’s unique in the industry,” explained Schumacher. “In fact, we traveled the world to identify new olfactive spaces specifically for fabric care—we've visited France’s bergamot and mimosa fields, learning about their oils, harvest and peak growing conditions so that we can leverage this authentic fragrance experience for our products.”

Schumacher teased that “special seasonal releases” like Vampire Blood (a Halloween scent staple at Bath & Body Works) may be on the horizon as the company continues “to experiment and stretch our expertise in this space to bring excitement and newness to the collection.”