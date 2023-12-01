I'm a Bath & Body Works Superfan and These Are My Top 21 Picks for Candle Day

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When I talk about "the most wonderful time of the year," I'm usually referring to Candle Day at Bath & Body Works. Don't get me wrong, I love the holidays—but I also love candles, and I'm always delighted to get a good deal. On Candle Day, which should be a holiday in its own right, Bath & Body Works knocks down its beloved three-wicks from their normal price point (between $24.95 and $26.95) to $9.95. That's why many of us eagerly await this annual sale so we can really stock up.

Candle Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it's not actually a single day. This year, it runs for the entire weekend, with deals starting today for members—online and in-store—and open to everyone Dec. 2 and 3. Of course, Candle Day veterans will tell you that the best options will sell out, which is why a) you should become a member (it's free!), and b) you should start making your list now. There are over 100 fragrances available, per a press release sent to Best Life, with 40 Candle Day-exclusive drops.

Those numbers are admittedly overwhelming, which is why I decided to put together a list of some of my faves. While I wasn't able to test out any of the new scents, there are enough returning favorites for me to recommend. When it comes to what makes a good candle, a lot of it comes down to personal preference. But in an effort to broaden things beyond my tastes, I considered the scent, the throw, and the seasonal appeal (it's the holidays, after all). This is my personal opinion—and as a true Bath & Body Works candle addict, I believe that carries some weight—but with those more objective characteristics taken into account.

I've also made a point to include candles for people of all different preferences—whether you want something sugary sweet or more masculine, something Christmas-y or perfect to use year-round. There's truly something here for everyone. Read on to discover (in no particular order), my top 21 picks for Bath & Body Works' Candle Day.

RELATED: The 5 Best Times to Shop at Bath & Body Works, According to Experts.

1 Tree Farm

As someone who doesn't have an actual Christmas tree, I love at least getting the scent. And Tree Farm also includes a hint of spiced apple, which makes it feel more festive than pine alone.

Buy it here.

2 Fresh Balsam

Of course, if you're looking for something more traditional, you can always opt for Fresh Balsam. Sometimes eucalyptus scents can be too strong for me, but this one is really well balanced.

Buy it here.

RELATED: 8 Celebrity Favorites From Bath & Body Works.

3 Vanilla Bean Noel

A classic! You can't go wrong with Vanilla Bean Noel—that is, if you're into sweeter scents. This one's fragrance notes are listed as "fresh vanilla bean, marshmallow fluff and vanilla cake," which is an apt description.

Buy it here.

4 Pistachio & Toasted Vanilla

If Vanilla Bean Noel sounds a bit too intense for you, you might prefer Pistachio & Toasted Vanilla. I know I do. The scent of pistachio and almond counters the sweetness in a very satisfying way.

Buy it here.

5 Spiced Apple Toddy

You'll notice a lot of fruit scent overlap in Bath & Body Works' seasonal candles. But while Spiced Apple Toddy does have apple, plum, and cranberry, it also has a subtly alcoholic twist that elevates it.

Buy it here.

6 'Tis the Season

I always light this one right after Thanksgiving, because we all know Christmas starts when Santa shows up at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. I love the way the cedarwood smells with the apple and cinnamon.

Buy it here.

RELATED: 10 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Products You'll Never See Again.

7 The Perfect Christmas

As with 'Tis the Season, I gravitate toward The Perfect Christmas because of the promise of its name. But it also smells great: It's on the sweeter side, with a hint of pine to keep it from being overwhelming.

Buy it here.

8 Bright Christmas Morning

Staying on the Christmas trend, I'm also partial to Bright Christmas Morning, which offers a more unexpected festive mix of apples, berries, and orange. And yes, I make a point to light this one on Christmas morning.

Buy it here.

9 Frosted Cranberry

What does cranberry smell like? In my experience, not much. Blend it with apple and tonka bean and you've got something memorably delicious, though.

Buy it here.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

10 Cinnamon Sugared Pecans

As someone who associates the holidays with the smell of street vendors roasting chestnuts, I love bringing any sort of spiced nut scent into my home. This one is heavy on the cinnamon.

Buy it here.

11 Champagne Toast

Unlike Cinnamon Sugared Pecan, Champagne Toast doesn't really smell like its name. But it has become a beloved Bath & Body Works staple, because it has an addictive scent all its own.

Buy it here.

12 Christmas Cider

Or maybe you want a more distinctly Christmas-y beverage. If you like mulling spices, you'll like this: It has cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg doing some heavy lifting.

Buy it here.

13 Paris Cafe

I'm so glad they're bringing Paris Café back for Candle Day. As someone who works from home, I love making my apartment smell like coffee and pastries (and I never have to fight over an outlet).

Buy it here.

RELATED: 8 Secrets Bath & Body Works Doesn't Want You to Know.

14 White Tea & Sage

I know my list has a lot of sweet and food-based scents that many people might find overwhelming. I get that! If you're in a mellower mood, try White Tea & Sage, which offers a pleasant and much milder vibe.

Buy it here.

15 Palo Santo & Sage

Need more sage in your life? Who doesn't! I basically always require some sort of palo santo scent available in my home, so this is the best of both worlds.

Buy it here.

16 Mahogany Teakwood Intense

A woodsier, more masculine scent than I usually go for, but a definite crowd-pleaser. If it's too much for you, try the non-intense version, which is what I often opt for instead.

Buy it here.

17 Sweater Weather

I'll admit that I associate Sweater Weather with fall, but it smells so good that it shouldn't be limited to one season. The cozy vibes of this juniper, sage, and eucalyptus blend are unparalleled.

Buy it here.

18 Lavender Marshmallow

You know how on baking shows they're always complaining that lavender makes things taste too soapy? Lavender candles can be the same way. Personally I find that the added sweetness of marshmallow helps.

Buy it here.

19 Caramel Drizzle

And if you want pure sweetness, go for the decadent Caramel Drizzle. Yes, these sugary scents can get a little overwhelming, but you don't have to keep them lit all day! (I do, though.)

Buy it here.

20 Laundry Day

Even if you've never smelled this candle, you know exactly what the scent is. There's something so comfortingly nostalgic about Laundry Day; I'm thrilled that Bath & Body Works brought it back for Candle Day.

Buy it here.

21 Japanese Cherry Blossom

There's no way I could do a Bath & Body Works candle recommendations article without flagging my forever fave: Japanese Cherry Blossom, whose intoxicating sandalwood scent I will never tire of.

Buy it here.

For more shopping recommendations delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.