11 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Grab Before They Sell Out Today

October 6, 2025
Save big on Yankee Candle, KitchenAid, Amazon Echo, and more.

October 6, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We are less than 24 hours away from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, which means now is your last chance to score must-have items before they sell out. Several marquee brands, including KitchenAid and Ninja, have already discounted their products leading up to the main event—and inventory is dwindling. So if something has caught your eye, grab it now before you miss out. Here are 11 early Amazon Prime Day deals worth your penny.

1
Yankee Candle 22oz Large Jars: $14.99

clean cotton yankee candle
Amazon

Yankee Candle is having a 40 percent off sale during Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza. The Ocean Air and Clean Cotton scents caught our eye, but pick whichever fragrance (or two) fits your vibe.

2
Fleece Throw Blanket: $11

navy blue fleece throw blanket on a chair
Amazon

You don’t have to shell out on a brand-new comforter set or expensive weighted blanket to turn your space into a cozy cave. Start with the basics, like this super soft Fleece Throw Blanket for only $11.

3
6-Foot LED Aspen Slim Christmas Tree: $140

artificial Christmas tree diagram in living room
Amazon

The winter holiday season will be here before you know it, so why not take some of the stress out of decorating and score your Christmas tree now? This 6-foot LED Aspen tree has a slim design and comes with nine different light modes. You even have the option to switch back and forth between white and multicolored lights!

4
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine: $230

KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine
Amazon

You can make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more with this KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine. “You don’t have to be a coffee wizard, but it does give that feel that you are a barista and can make much fancier coffee drinks than a regular coffee pot would allow,” says one shopper. Best of all, it doesn’t take up too much counter space.

5
Amazon Echo Show 8: $100

Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon

Of course, Amazon is running amazing sales on its line of smart home devices, including the Echo Show 8. The touchscreen has an HD display, spatial audio, a camera, and a built-in smart home hub.

6
8-Piece Ring Alarm Set: $300

Amazon 8-piece Ring alarm set
Amazon

This 8-Piece Ring Alarm Set comes equipped with three security control models that are perfect for protecting a one- or two-bedroom home. Shoppers say it’s easy to install and the app is user-friendly.

7
Cloud Slide Sandals: $12

black cloud slide
Amazon

Available in both men’s and women’s sizing, these non-slip Cloud Slide Sandals are like walking on pillows. They make for great indoor house slippers or backyard shoes. Choose from 12 colors.

8
Portable Basketball Hoop Stand: $220

stand-up basketball hoop
Amazon

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping list—it’s what Santa would recommend. This Portable Basketball Hoop Stand is height-adjustable, and it’s designed with a guard plate to cushion falls mid-game.

9
Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller: $60

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Luna Controller
Amazon

Calling all gamers! This Fire TV Stick 4K + Luna Controller bundle has all the essentials to set you up on Amazon’s game streaming service. You don’t need a game console, and you can access popular games, like Fortnite, free of charge as a Prime member.

10
Dreamegg Portable Noise Machine: $18

Dreamegg portable noise machine
Amazon

Improve your sleep quality with the Dreamegg Portable Noise Machine, which has a rechargeable battery for travel. It features 21 soothing sounds, customizable timers, volume levels, and even a child safety lock.

11
Orthopedic Waterproof Dog Bed: $21

dog on a dog bed
Amazon

More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have already picked up this Orthopedic Waterproof Dog Breed. “It’s the perfect blend of comfort, durability, and practicality. If you have a large dog, especially one with joint issues or a tendency to shed, we highly recommend this bed,” says one shopper.

