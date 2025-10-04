11 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 7–8) marks Amazon’s Prime Deal Days sale event—but did you know that some name brands are already heavily discounted? We spotted massive deals on home products from Instant Pot, Keurig, Bedsure, and Shark. Why not beat the rush and start your shopping spree now? (You’ll thank us later.)

1 Instant Pot 4-Quart RIO Mini

The Instant Pot 4-Quart RIO Mini does it all, from steaming and sauteing to acting as a pressure and slow cooker. It offers 75 percent more searing space and cooks food nearly three times faster than traditional stovetop/oven methods. Take your pick of three colors.

2 Echo Frames & Echo Show Bundle

This bundle deal gets you both the Echo Frames (smart glasses with built-in Alexa) and Echo Show 8 (entertainment touchscreen). During Amazon’s early Prime Day sale, you can save 60 percent on the set—that’s $250 in savings!

3 Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Maker

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have picked up this Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Maker in the past month. It has a compact design, four different brew sizes, and a dual-position reservoir to fit your space’s needs.

4 Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus

Turn your living room into a movie theater with the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, which delivers 3D “multi-dimensional audio for lifelike sound.” It comes with an HDMI cord and tools to mount it on the wall (optional).

5 Bedsure 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

Your bedroom should feel like a calming oasis, and how you style your bed matters. Upgrade your bed linens with a super-soft 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover from Bedsure. It’s available in 31 colors and bed sizes, twin through California king.

6 Insignia 65″ Smart Fire TV with Alexa

The Insignia 65″ Smart Fire TV with Alexa is 40 percent off ahead of Prime Day. One shopper says, “Love this tv! Great picture, great sound, easy to navigate the menus.”

7 Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Tired of manual vacuums? Treat yourself (and your floors) to a new Shark AI Ultra Roboto Vacuum while it’s discounted by 58 percent. It uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to map the most convenient cleaning route in a room. The bagless, self-emptying base can hold up to 30 days of debris.

8 Handheld Steamer

On sale for just $25, this Handheld Steamer has built-in overheating protection and it’s small enough to fit in your suitcase. Join the more than 10,000 Amazon shoppers who have already purchased it in the last month.

9 14-Piece Ninja Knife Set

Dull knives aren’t worthy of your counterspace. Swap out your block for this 14-Piece Ninja Knife Set, which includes a built-in sharpener.

“The quality and durability are top-notch, and they feel well-balanced and comfortable to use. Whether I’m chopping veggies or slicing meat, these knives handle everything effortlessly,” raves one shopper.

10 Set of 5 Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers

These Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers are stackable, leak-proof, stain-resistant, and odor-resistant. Plus, you can throw them in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

11 5-Pack Stackable Closet Storage Baskets

I firmly believe that organization is the secret to a happy home, and these Stackable Closet Storage Baskets will help you achieve exactly that. Use them to arrange sweaters, jeans, sweatshirts, and workout clothes in your closet, or organize extra linens and bathroom towels in the baskets. They’re also foldable, for easy storage when not in use.