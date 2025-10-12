5 Best Bath & Body Works Men’s Items Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a child of the 90s, I know how devoted people can get to their favorite Bath & Body Works fragrances. But even with all of their nostalgic scents, the mall staple is still innovating with new products and aromas made for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a new lotion for your routine or in need of a great gift, I’ve pulled a few of my favorite products you should consider putting into your cart. Read on for the best Bath & Body Works men’s items you’ll absolutely love.

1 Atlantic Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Since keeping your skin nice and soft is a full-time effort, it’s in your best interest to find a product that smells as great as it works.

Atlantic has long been one of my favorite scents from Bath & Body Works, with an invigorating aroma of coastal citrus, sea mist, and clean woods that can make you smell fresher even when you’re right out of the shower. This $17.95 body cream not only acts as a baseline fragrance, but also leaves your skin feeling silky soft without being too oily.

Looking for a little travel hack? I keep a smaller-sized tube of this in my carry-on so I can freshen up on a long flight and eliminate the airplane cabin smell that seems to seep into your skin.

2 Ocean Shea Butter Cleansing Bar

While it might feel like everyone has migrated to body wash, I’m a rare holdout who still appreciates a nice bar of soap to get clean. I first picked up this $8.95 Ocean Shea Butter Cleansing Bar in a pinch on a trip when I realized our Airbnb hadn’t stocked basic toiletries, and I’ve been a huge fan ever since.

With hints of blue cypress, vetiver, and coastal air, it’s one of those invigorating shower scents that lays the groundwork for smelling great all day long. The best part? It doesn’t dry out your skin or leave any residue.

3 Beard & Scruff Cream

Those of us with facial hair know that our whiskers require a little TLC to look their best. Instead of shelling out for an overpriced oil or salve, consider grabbing this $14.95 Beard & Scruff Cream from Bath & Body Works’ core lineup.

Not only does the shea butter base help keep everything looking conditioned and presentable, but its oh-so-subtle scent of lavender and sage is a perfect touch that works well alongside practically any other fragrances you might be wearing.

4 Leather & Brandy Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Let’s face it: You should be washing your hands as often as possible, especially with cold and flu season approaching. Why not make the most of it by grabbing a cleanser that works and smells great?

This $8.95 Leather & Brandy Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap should be considered a Bath & Body Works hallmark, with aromas of warm leather, amber woods, and aged brandy that make each trip to the sink a little aromatherapy treat. It’s also convenient and less messy than gel soap. With vitamin E, shea extract, and aloe on the ingredient label, it will leave your hands feeling smooth and hydrated, rather than dried out.

5 White Barn Mahogany Teakwood Intense 3-Wick Candle

Despite the store’s name, finding the right fragrance at Bath & Body Works isn’t just about putting it on your body. If you’re looking for one of the store’s coveted candles, this $26.95 White Barn Mahogany Teakwoo Intense 3-Wick is a top option.

As the name suggests, this is a ramped-up formula that will fill your home with notes of rich mahogany, black teakwood, dark oak, and frosted lavender. It’s also a perfect last-minute gift!