The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Washing your hands can seem like the most boring task in the world. Bath & Body Works to the rescue! The mall beauty and bodycare brand brews up so many sweet-smelling liquid soaps, some part of its core collection and others seasonal. I visited the Bath & Body Works store at my local mall this week and found so many amazing options. Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works soaps shoppers are buying fast.

1 A “Spooky” Scent Inspired by Maleficent

Bath & Body Works kills it every fall with Halloween and autumn products I can’t live without. This Maleficent Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is perfect for the spooky season, inspired by the Mistress of All Evil. The fragrance has notes of sinister plum, midnight berries and mystical woods. “Spooky Halloween scent,” a shopper says, maintaining that the notes “that really stand out are the berries and the woods. There is something spooky about it that I can’t really put my finger on, but it does evoke a sense of Halloween season. The bottle is also very spooky and brings the Halloween vibes if you love to go all out with Halloween as I do. I’m here for all things spooky.”

2 Wash Your Hands Nice in Pumpkin Spice

Pick up a bottle of Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap if you are all about pumpkin spice and everything nice. “Wish they had it in body care!!” one shopper says. “They had this smell last year in a candle and it was my absolute favorite!! It smells like pumpkin, spices, woods and a hint campfire. I love it so much and was hoping they would bring back the candle this year as my one from last year is gone 😭. Also, if they made this into bodycare I’d TOTALLY buy it!!!!” Another adds: “A classic fall scent, great clean foaming soap.”

3 A Seasonal Fravorite

Shoppers are obsessed with Frosted Cranberry Cleansing Gel Hand Soap, a seasonal favorite. “Amazing smell. I have had a candle in this scent as well and the scent carries through the house,” writes a shopper. “I love this scent and used it every winter,” adds another.

4 The Perfect Fresh Kitchen Sink Hand Soap

I love that Bath & Body Works offers soaps especially for the kitchen. Kitchen Lemon Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is the “best lemon fragrance EVER,” writes one shopper. “This is the most amazing lemon scent that I’ve ever come across! It’s so much more complex than just lemon & I think that’s what makes it so good. Honestly, I wish this scent was offered in body care because I would absolutely wear it all the time, even if it’s called kitchen lemon 😆. My fiancé loves it as well, and he even said he’d use it as body wash! I am running this in wallflowers all year, except for the holiday season. I’ll never get tired of it.”

5 Or, Try a Spa-Like Minty Eucalyptus Soap

If your preferences skew more on the minty side, pick up a bottle of Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap. “Amazing smell love this soap,” writes one person. “This Eculaptus is one of my favorite fragrance light minty smell just leaves you smelling good and smelling your hands saying omg that hand soap smells so good I get this paticular one often.” Another adds: “This is our favorite scent and it is used at every sink in our house.”

6 Shoppers Love This Coffee & Whiskey Scent

A more neutral, less floral scent, White Barn Coffee & Whiskey smells like coffee beans and spirits. “Coffee & Whiskey will start your day well!” one shopper says. “Coffee & Whiskey Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap is a treat for coffee/ whiskey lovers! Enjoy this as much as I enjoy my morning coffee!” Another adds: “Best fragrance they ever had, Hope this stays around for a long time!”

7 And, Don’t Forget This Spooky Hand Soap Dispenser

Maleficent Raven Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser, $29.95, is perfect for holding your favorite hand soap during the Halloween season. “Movie magic,” writes a shopper. “I like it so much I don’t want to use it for soap lol. After paying this much, it’s probably going to stay on display. It’s really beautiful. I do wish they came out with a way to include small soap refill with these. It’s very Disney & love it though,” adds another.