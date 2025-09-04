 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Bath & Body Works Fall Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These 7 new Bath & Body Works fall finds are cozy, festive, and flying off the shelves fast.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 4, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 4, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The seasons are changing. While I am a little depressed that pool and beach season is officially over, as Labor Day has come and gone, a few things are getting me pumped up for fall: Pumpkin spice lattes, apple-scented candles, and the coziness that comes with all of it. If you need a little motivation to feel all the fall vibes, head to your local Bath & Body Works store, where autumn is truly in the air. Here are the 7 best new Bath & Body Works fall finds hitting shelves this week.

1
A Pumpkin Spice Candle

Bath & Body Works candle
Bath & Body Works

Since it is pumpkin spice season, there is no better time to infuse your space with the seasonal scent. The Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice 3-Wick Candle smells like taking a fall walk at your local pumpkin patch, the kind that serves hot apple cider and warm apple cider donuts.

2
Apple Crisp Hand Wash

apple crisp soap Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

The only thing better than feasting on hot apple crisp? Washing your hands with it. Apple Crisp Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95 or part of the “Mix & Match” 5/$27 promo, smells like “warm baked apple pie,” per shoppers. “Why does this smell so good! It smells like your grandma’s baked apple pie! I truly like this soap. I will have to go get more!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Body Care Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

3
Caramel Apple Lip Gloss

caramel apple lip gloss Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

If you love a good caramel apple in the fall, don’t sleep on Caramel Apple Lip Gloss, $8.95. It tastes like the gooey sweetness of the fall treat with notes of juicy pear, fresh green apple, and golden caramel.

4
Fall Infused Body Butter

autum drive Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Slather yourself in Autumn Drive Body Butter, and smell the crispness of fall all over your body. It smells like a drive through the countryside with notes of wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch. “Great new scent,” writes a shopper. “Warm with a sweet undertone that lingers.” Another adds that it’s their “favorite thing that was released in this recent fall release. The scent is strong enough that I don’t need a body spray and it’s extremely moisturizing, just like all the other body butters by BBW. Sooooo in love with Autumn Drive!!!”

5
Spicy Pumpkin Room Spray

pumpkin room spray Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

White Pumpkin Concentrated Room Spray, $8.95, brings a classic pumpkin scent with a modern, spicy twist to your room with notes of gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and warm blended spices.

6
Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works candle sale
Bath & Body Works

The Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle will transport you to apple-picking and cider sipping at your favorite orchard. “This candle gives me all the fall vibes I need,” writes one shopper. “Best Smelling Candle you’ll Ever Buy,” writes another. “My all time favorite Holiday smelling candle! I stock up every chance I get.”

RELATED: 12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Products You’ll Never See Again.

7
Body Wash That Smells Like an Apple Orchard

Country apple body wash Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

If you look forward to picking apples at the orchard on a crisp, fall day, order a bottle of Country Apple Body Wash, from Bath & Body Works, $14.95. “Oldie but Goodie,” one shopper writes. “Love this scent! Stock up every few years when it circles back. Been a favorite of mine since like 1994.”

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Hobbylobby storefront
    Hobbylobby storefront
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds

    They're stylish, affordable, and selling fast.

  • closeup of a sign on a Le Creuset store
    closeup of a sign on a Le Creuset store
    Daily Living

    5 New Le Creuset Cookware Items

    They're perfect for pumpkin season.

  • Bath & Body Works
    Bath & Body Works
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Fall Finds

    Shop them now and thank us later.

  • An Amazon box leaning against a pillar
    An Amazon box leaning against a pillar
    Daily Living

    3 Changes Amazon Is Making to Online Orders

    These could majorly affect your next purchase.

  • A Hobby Lobby storefront
    A Hobby Lobby storefront
    Daily Living

    6 Best Hobby Lobby Home Dupes for $768 Cheaper

    They look just like Pottery Barn and Anthropologie.

  • 7 Best New Aldi Finds Dropping in Stores
    7 Best New Aldi Finds Dropping in Stores
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Aldi Finds Dropping in Stores

    Decor and cookware are dropping in stores.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family