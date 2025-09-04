The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The seasons are changing. While I am a little depressed that pool and beach season is officially over, as Labor Day has come and gone, a few things are getting me pumped up for fall: Pumpkin spice lattes, apple-scented candles, and the coziness that comes with all of it. If you need a little motivation to feel all the fall vibes, head to your local Bath & Body Works store, where autumn is truly in the air. Here are the 7 best new Bath & Body Works fall finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Pumpkin Spice Candle

Since it is pumpkin spice season, there is no better time to infuse your space with the seasonal scent. The Farmhouse Pumpkin & Spice 3-Wick Candle smells like taking a fall walk at your local pumpkin patch, the kind that serves hot apple cider and warm apple cider donuts.

2 Apple Crisp Hand Wash

The only thing better than feasting on hot apple crisp? Washing your hands with it. Apple Crisp Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95 or part of the “Mix & Match” 5/$27 promo, smells like “warm baked apple pie,” per shoppers. “Why does this smell so good! It smells like your grandma’s baked apple pie! I truly like this soap. I will have to go get more!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Body Care Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

3 Caramel Apple Lip Gloss

If you love a good caramel apple in the fall, don’t sleep on Caramel Apple Lip Gloss, $8.95. It tastes like the gooey sweetness of the fall treat with notes of juicy pear, fresh green apple, and golden caramel.

4 Fall Infused Body Butter

Slather yourself in Autumn Drive Body Butter, and smell the crispness of fall all over your body. It smells like a drive through the countryside with notes of wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch. “Great new scent,” writes a shopper. “Warm with a sweet undertone that lingers.” Another adds that it’s their “favorite thing that was released in this recent fall release. The scent is strong enough that I don’t need a body spray and it’s extremely moisturizing, just like all the other body butters by BBW. Sooooo in love with Autumn Drive!!!”

5 Spicy Pumpkin Room Spray

White Pumpkin Concentrated Room Spray, $8.95, brings a classic pumpkin scent with a modern, spicy twist to your room with notes of gingered white pumpkin, caramel glaze, and warm blended spices.

6 Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle

The Honeycrisp Hayride 3-Wick Candle will transport you to apple-picking and cider sipping at your favorite orchard. “This candle gives me all the fall vibes I need,” writes one shopper. “Best Smelling Candle you’ll Ever Buy,” writes another. “My all time favorite Holiday smelling candle! I stock up every chance I get.”

RELATED: 12 Discontinued Bath & Body Works Products You’ll Never See Again.

7 Body Wash That Smells Like an Apple Orchard

If you look forward to picking apples at the orchard on a crisp, fall day, order a bottle of Country Apple Body Wash, from Bath & Body Works, $14.95. “Oldie but Goodie,” one shopper writes. “Love this scent! Stock up every few years when it circles back. Been a favorite of mine since like 1994.”