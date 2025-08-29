The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced they are coming back in a big way, opening 300 stores nationwide. You don’t have to wait until a store near you opens to take advantage of the home store’s deals. This week, there are so many items marked down on the website. Here are the 7 best Bed Bath & Beyond deals with discounts right now.

1 A Set of 5 Mixing Bowls with Lids and Graters

I am on the market for a new set of mixing bowls. This Belwares 5-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids and Graters – Non-Slip Nesting Bowls Set looks like it costs a fortune, but is over 20 percent off right now, $28.20. It comes with .5, 2, 3, 4, and 5-quart bowls, lids, and graters. “Got these for my sister when she moved out and got her own place. These are affordable and the quality is through the roof. Bowls do not scratch, etc. Overall beautiful product due to it being aesthetically pleasing,” a shopper says.

2 A Cozy Goose Down Comforter

I only sleep with down comforters on my bed. This All Season Lightweight & Medium Weight White Goose Feather Down Comforter Duvet Insert is a steal at $56.29. “Very comfortable comforter. A little heavier than expected but still comfortable,” writes a shopper. “This duvet insert is perfect for Texas weather! I don’t like heavy insert because they are hot! This one is perfect!” adds another.

3 A Set of 14 Airtight Storage Containers

Get your kitchen organized with this Cheer Collection Set of 14 Airtight Food Storage Containers . I love that you can write in chalk what is in each container. The whole set is just $28.17. “Perfect for Organization,” writes a shopper. “These are perfect for organizing my pantry! I appreciated the added bonus of the marker and labels so that everything is clear.” Another maintains they are “Great canisters,” at a “Great price, all sizes and fashionable, not just normal clear canisters.”

4 A Jute Rug That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

I love natural fiber rugs as they always look more expensive than they actually are. I am ordering this SAFAVIEH Handmade Cape Cod Dina Coastal Jute Rug, which costs $20.89. “Good product!” writes a shopper. “Looks nice and its durable,” adds another. “I’ve had a lot of luck with the Safavieh line of products. These braided jute rugs are soft and beautifully made. No odor, no shedding or dropping of fibers. I use them in the kitchen and bath and am very happy with each purchase.”

5 A Very Preppy Silky Sheet Set

I will order this Juicy Couture Silky Satin Sheet Set for my preppy-obsessed daughter. It looks way richer than $26.41, and shoppers are obsessed. “Type pillow cases are soft, smooth and very thick I thought for the price they would be thin and cheaply made but they are not. They are a true bargain. Wish more colors were available,” write one. “I am very satisfied with this sheet set. Soft, silky and the perfect size. Just beautiful,” adds another.

6 This Cozy, Textured Blanket

My theory is, you can never have too many blankets in your home. I will be getting this Madison Park Waffle Weave Cotton Blanket in a few of the gorgeously muted colors. They are on sale, starting at $43.16, and are perfect to add a layer of warmth to your bed. “Awesome blanket awesome quality,” writes a shopper. “I needed a new blanket to compliment my comforter set. It has a nice material and a genuine look and feel. The length is long enough and sufficient. I’ll recommend this to anyone looking for a simple blanket for comfort or decor.”

7 A Designer-Looking Bed

Wait, Bed Bath & Beyond sells designer-looking bed frames? I am shocked that this Madison Park Signature Beckett Bed starts at $565, as it looks like one I found in a Ballard catalog for over $1,000. “Absolutely incredible!” writes a shopper. “Simply one of the most unbelievable quality products that I have ever purchased online – not only is the bed stunning, incredibly heavy and solid – it arrived in immaculate condition.”