4 Kitchen Gadgets from Bed Bath & Beyond That Make Cooking Faster and Easier

Bed Bath & Beyond may have no brick and mortar stores these days (although that’s set to change in 2025, fingers crossed!) but still has some fantastic deals online, especially in the kitchen department. Shoppers who previously frequented the physical stores know that kitchen products are where the chain really shines—where else can you get all those as-seen-on-TV stuff? Here are 5 nifty kitchen gadgets from the store you didn’t know you needed.
RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Will Open New Stores.
1. VEVOR Pasta Maker
Bed Bath & Beyond
This stainless steel pasta maker will change Italian night for the better. “This pasta making kitchen tool kit allows you to create a variety of pasta dishes. You can use it to make angel hair pasta, spaghetti, lasagna, or other types of pasta. It can also be used to make dumpling wrappers and wonton wrappers, allowing you to enjoy a wide range of fresh homemade pasta with your family,” the store says.
2. Stainless Steel Mandoline Food Slicer
Bed Bath & Beyond
Every serious cook needs a decent mandolin to make slicing vegetables a breeze. “Built-in blades of different sizes and shapes in a mechanism, simply adjust the big knob to choose slice cut with 3/6/9mm thickness or Julienne cut with 4.5/9mm thickness. Perfect for cutting apples, potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and more!” the store says.
3. Multi-Purpose Jar Opener
Bed Bath & Beyond
This handy jar opener takes all the effort out of food preparation. “Ideal for individuals with arthritic hands, seniors, people with limited hand strength, and those with long fingernails, providing a solution for easy opening. Whether dealing with stubborn jar lids or tightly sealed bottles, this opener ensures efficient and hassle-free opening,” the store says.
4. Mini Silicone Oven Mitts Pot Holder
Bed Bath & Beyond
These adorable little oven mitts are not only cute but small and easy to store. “These 2 mini silicone oven mitts are your kitchen's versatile helpers. Safely handle hot pots, pans, and dishes with ease, thanks to their heat-resistant and slip-resistant design. A must-have for any home chef,” the store says.