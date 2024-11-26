Skip to content
4 Kitchen Gadgets from Bed Bath & Beyond That Make Cooking Faster and Easier

You can find some real bargains online.

A variety of kitchen gadgets laid out on a slate surface
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastNov 26, 2024
Bed Bath & Beyond may have no brick and mortar stores these days (although that’s set to change in 2025, fingers crossed!) but still has some fantastic deals online, especially in the kitchen department. Shoppers who previously frequented the physical stores know that kitchen products are where the chain really shines—where else can you get all those as-seen-on-TV stuff? Here are 5 nifty kitchen gadgets from the store you didn’t know you needed.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond Will Open New Stores.

1. VEVOR Pasta Maker

VEVOR Pasta Maker

Bed Bath & Beyond

This stainless steel pasta maker will change Italian night for the better. “This pasta making kitchen tool kit allows you to create a variety of pasta dishes. You can use it to make angel hair pasta, spaghetti, lasagna, or other types of pasta. It can also be used to make dumpling wrappers and wonton wrappers, allowing you to enjoy a wide range of fresh homemade pasta with your family,” the store says.

Bed Bath & Beyond
$27.07
Buy Now

2. Stainless Steel Mandoline Food Slicer

Stainless Steel Mandoline Food Slicer

Bed Bath & Beyond

Every serious cook needs a decent mandolin to make slicing vegetables a breeze. “Built-in blades of different sizes and shapes in a mechanism, simply adjust the big knob to choose slice cut with 3/6/9mm thickness or Julienne cut with 4.5/9mm thickness. Perfect for cutting apples, potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, onions and more!” the store says.

Bed Bath & Beyond
$59.49
Buy Now

3. Multi-Purpose Jar Opener

Multi-Purpose Jar Opener

Bed Bath & Beyond

This handy jar opener takes all the effort out of food preparation. “Ideal for individuals with arthritic hands, seniors, people with limited hand strength, and those with long fingernails, providing a solution for easy opening. Whether dealing with stubborn jar lids or tightly sealed bottles, this opener ensures efficient and hassle-free opening,” the store says.

Bed Bath & Beyond
$13.49
Buy Now

4. Mini Silicone Oven Mitts Pot Holder

Mini Silicone Oven Mitts Pot Holder

Bed Bath & Beyond

These adorable little oven mitts are not only cute but small and easy to store. “These 2 mini silicone oven mitts are your kitchen's versatile helpers. Safely handle hot pots, pans, and dishes with ease, thanks to their heat-resistant and slip-resistant design. A must-have for any home chef,” the store says.

Bed Bath & Beyond
$14.95
Buy Now

