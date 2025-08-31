The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is one of the best seasons at Bath & Body Works. There are so many new products hitting shelves this month, including some of my favorite nostalgic fragrances from the 1990s getting re-released. An added bonus? So many of the items are just $5.95 right now as part of a great sale at the store and online. Here are 7 best new Bath & Body Works body care items hitting shelves this month.

1 Body Wash That Smells Like an Apple Orchard

If you look forward to picking apples at the orchard on a crisp, fall day, order a bottle of Country Apple Body Wash, making a comeback at Bath & Body Works. It’s on sale for $5.95 from $14.95. “Oldie but Goodie,” one shopper writes. “Love this scent! Stock up every few years when it circles back. Been a favorite of mine since like 1994 🍎.”

2 An Iconic Fragrance From the 1990s

Bath & Body Works has brought back so many of my favorite scents from the 1990s, including Plumeria Fine Fragrance Mist, also just $5.95 right now. In case you don’t remember, is smells like the bloom of the ball–light, floral, and effortlessly chic with notes of pink plumeria, peach nectar, red apple, night-blooming jasmine, and gardenia petals.

3 Caramel Apple Flavored Lip Gloss

If you love licking a caramel apple, don’t sleep on Caramel Apple Lip Gloss, $5.95 from $8.95. It tastes like the gooey sweetness of the fall treat with notes of juicy pear, fresh green apple, and golden caramel.

4 A Lip Mask That Tastes Like S’mores

Lip masks are so hot right now, with tweens all about the craze. This Toasted S’mores Lip Mask is on sale for $5.95 from $10.95, and tastes like the campfire treat with notes of whipped vanilla, caramelized sugar, and cocoa cream.

5 A Clean Cleansing Bar for Sensitive Skin

While most Bath & Body Works products are infused with fragrance, shoppers love the Sensitive Skin Milk Fragranced Shea Butter Cleansing Bar, on sale for $5.95. It smells slightly sweet but calming with notes of sugared oats and whipped milk.

6 Another Favorite From the 90s That Is Making a Comeback

My teenage self is dying inside that Bath & Body Works has brought back my favorite. Cucumber Melon Fine Fragrance Mist is available online for $5.95 and smells exactly like you remember it. “Oh, cucumber melon… my dear old friend,” a shopper writes. “I used this in the 90s and still use it off and on today. It’s nostalgia, and best worn after a shower on a hot day, the smell alone cools you. This reminds me of when things were much simpler on life for me. My friends I grew up with feel the same way. One smell of it, they pull it away from you to spray some cucumber melon on themselves. Life is good.”

7 Fall Infused Body Butter

Slather yourself in fall moisture with Autumn Drive Body Butter. On sale for $5.95, it smells like a drive through the countryside with notes of wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch. “Great new scent,” writes a shopper. “Warm with a sweet undertone that lingers.” Another adds that it’s their “favorite thing that was released in this recent fall release. The scent is strong enough that I don’t need a body spray and it’s extremely moisturizing, just like all the other body butters by BBW. Sooooo in love with Autumn Drive!!!”