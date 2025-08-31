 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Bath & Body Works Body Care Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Shoppers are stocking up on these new Bath & Body Works body care items this month.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
August 31, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
August 31, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is one of the best seasons at Bath & Body Works. There are so many new products hitting shelves this month, including some of my favorite nostalgic fragrances from the 1990s getting re-released. An added bonus? So many of the items are just $5.95 right now as part of a great sale at the store and online. Here are 7 best new Bath & Body Works body care items hitting shelves this month.

1
Body Wash That Smells Like an Apple Orchard

Country apple body wash Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

If you look forward to picking apples at the orchard on a crisp, fall day, order a bottle of Country Apple Body Wash, making a comeback at Bath & Body Works. It’s on sale for $5.95 from $14.95. “Oldie but Goodie,” one shopper writes. “Love this scent! Stock up every few years when it circles back. Been a favorite of mine since like 1994 🍎.”

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

2
An Iconic Fragrance From the 1990s

Plumeria Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has brought back so many of my favorite scents from the 1990s, including Plumeria Fine Fragrance Mist, also just $5.95 right now. In case you don’t remember, is smells like the bloom of the ball–light, floral, and effortlessly chic with notes of pink plumeria, peach nectar, red apple, night-blooming jasmine, and gardenia petals.

3
Caramel Apple Flavored Lip Gloss

caramel apple lip gloss Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

If you love licking a caramel apple, don’t sleep on Caramel Apple Lip Gloss, $5.95 from $8.95. It tastes like the gooey sweetness of the fall treat with notes of juicy pear, fresh green apple, and golden caramel.

4
A Lip Mask That Tastes Like S’mores

smores lip mask Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Lip masks are so hot right now, with tweens all about the craze. This Toasted S’mores Lip Mask is on sale for $5.95 from $10.95, and tastes like the campfire treat with notes of whipped vanilla, caramelized sugar, and cocoa cream.

5
A Clean Cleansing Bar for Sensitive Skin

oatmeal soap
Bath & Body Works

While most Bath & Body Works products are infused with fragrance, shoppers love the Sensitive Skin Milk Fragranced Shea Butter Cleansing Bar, on sale for $5.95. It smells slightly sweet but calming with notes of sugared oats and whipped milk.

6
Another Favorite From the 90s That Is Making a Comeback

cucumber melon Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

My teenage self is dying inside that Bath & Body Works has brought back my favorite. Cucumber Melon Fine Fragrance Mist is available online for $5.95 and smells exactly like you remember it. “Oh, cucumber melon… my dear old friend,” a shopper writes. “I used this in the 90s and still use it off and on today. It’s nostalgia, and best worn after a shower on a hot day, the smell alone cools you. This reminds me of when things were much simpler on life for me. My friends I grew up with feel the same way. One smell of it, they pull it away from you to spray some cucumber melon on themselves. Life is good.”

RELATED: 5 Luxury Beauty Brands I Found at T.J. Maxx for So Much Less.

7
Fall Infused Body Butter

autum drive Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Slather yourself in fall moisture with Autumn Drive Body Butter. On sale for $5.95, it smells like a drive through the countryside with notes of wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch. “Great new scent,” writes a shopper. “Warm with a sweet undertone that lingers.” Another adds that it’s their “favorite thing that was released in this recent fall release. The scent is strong enough that I don’t need a body spray and it’s extremely moisturizing, just like all the other body butters by BBW. Sooooo in love with Autumn Drive!!!”

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Bath & Body Works Storefront Outside
    Bath & Body Works Storefront Outside
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Bath & Body Works Body Care Items

    And most of them are $5.95.

  • closeup of the walmart logo on a shopping cart
    closeup of the walmart logo on a shopping cart
    Daily Living

    5 Best Walmart Halloween Decor Dupes

    They look just like Anthropologie and Pottery Barn.

  • exterior of a hobby lobby store in the daytime
    exterior of a hobby lobby store in the daytime
    Daily Living

    7 Hobby Lobby Home Finds for September

    Get your shopping cart ready!

  • A close up of a senior person tying their shoes
    A close up of a senior person tying their shoes
    News

    92-Year-Old Functions Like a 20-Year-Old

    Doctors discovered how the sprinting champion does it.

  • HomeGoods StoreFront
    HomeGoods StoreFront
    Daily Living

    9 HomeGoods Finds a Pro Organizer Always Buys

    A pro spills her shopping secrets.

  • sign for aldi
    sign for aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves

    Grab these new finds before they sell out.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family