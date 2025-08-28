7 Best Bath & Body Works Items Flying Off Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As a kid, I could spend hours sniffing every bottle at the Bath & Body Works store. Thirty years later, my daughter’s favorite pastime is going to the mall and doing the same. Recently, the company has added some new scents to the roster and brought back some seasonal favorites. Here are the 7 best Bath & Body Works must-haves flying off shelves now in the “now trending” category on the website.

1 A Football Inspired Candle

Whether you prefer high school, college, or NFL football, the season is finally here. What better way to celebrate kickoff than with Bath & Body Work’s beloved scent? Light up this Football Season 3-Wick Candle, $26.95, prior to the first game. It smells like fall, “cozying up on the bleachers with a warm flannel blanket,” with notes of fresh eucalyptus, blue sage and cedarwood. One shopper claims it is “amazing and lingers throughout my house. I will definitely have this burning during Football Season! Go Birds 💚🦅💚🦅💚!”

2 A Rich, Woodsy Body Lotion

Fall is the best time of the year to cozy up in a little nook and read a book. Bath & Body Works has bottled up that kind of nostalgia into Book Loft Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, $16.95, with notes of crisp bergamot, neroli and cozy woods. “This smells exactly like L’eau Papier,” wries a shopper. “Such a rich scent! Lasts a long time to!” adds another.

3 A Meghan-Markle Endorsed Vanilla

Meghan Markle recently confessed that as a teen, she relied on Bath & Body Works vanilla to attract boys. It landed her a Prince, so we are willing to try it. All the vanilla fragrances are trending, likely as a result of the Meghan effect. The Vanilla Café Fine Fragrance Mist, $18.95, has notes of: smooth espresso, whipped vanilla, and toasted hazelnut. “The first thing that I thought of when I smelled this delicious scent was one of my favorite past Bath & Body Works scents, Midnight Amber Glow. Love that it has returned! If it’s not the same, then the notes are similar enough that you would love this scent if you loved Midnight Amber Glow!” writes a shopper.

4 This Scream-Worthy Halloween Candle

This I Scream Float 3-Wick Candle, just $26.95, doubles as a Halloween decoration and amazing candle. According to the brand, it has notes of “fizzing cola, frightful vanilla float and spooky sweetness,” and shoppers are obsessed. “It reminds me of the caramel cream soda candle that came out years ago, which was very good. I loved that candle; it was so good that I bought two. What a treasure this candle!” writes one.

5 A Romantic Vanilla Room Spray

Another vanilla item, promising to promote love? Vanilla Romance Concentrated Room Spray, $8.95 or two for $16, with notes of fresh cardamom, vanilla absolute and captivating woods. “I luv❤️ luv❤️ this fragrance, it smells really rich vanilla’ish and woodsy. Gives a room a very distinctive aroma,” writes a shopper.

6 A Halloween Plug-In

If you are a fan of the store’s Wallflowers plug-ins, get the White Barn Halloween Sweet Shop Projector Wallflowers Fragrance Plug for th Halloween season. The $39.95 device wafts your favorite, always-on fragrance into any room and brightens it up at the same time, all in spooky style. “I bought this today and I love it👻❣️It is such an eye catcher,” writes a shopper.

7 And, Vanilla Parfum Worthy of a Prince

And, one more vanilla product that is trending? Vanilla Ease Eau De Parfum, $59.95, with soothing notes of lavender blossoms, creamy vanilla and soft cedarwood. “It is beautiful and calming. Such a soft and nice fragrance for everyday wear,” one shopper says. “I work in a warehouse 12 hours on my feet. I took a bath with the moisturizing body wash and put on the hydration body lotion before work. I have never gotten so many compliments from so many people after lunch. I wash my hands and put on the mini cream And use the mini perfume. I did not use the spray I use the mini perfume. It’s a big difference in smell. The smell is not strong is so easy. It just flows naturally you smell the vanilla first and then a little bit of the lavender,” adds another.