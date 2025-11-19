11 Best Bath and Body Works Pre-Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Bath & Body Works just dropped early deals on candles, mists, soaps, and holiday scents.

Bath & Body Works has an epic Black Friday sale every year, usually slicing the price of all merchandise by at least 40 percent. While the company hasn’t dropped details on this year’s sale, they are getting the festivities started early with some amazing deals on popular products. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works pre-Black Friday deals starting this week.

1 Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist

Bath & Body Works’ popular fragrance mists are buy three, get one free. This includes Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist, $17.95. “This product smells so good. Very fresh and clean,” writes a shopper. “Such a great scent for the wintertime. The smell stays on you all day, making you smell refreshing and amazing. 10/10 recommend really much,” adds another.

2 Touch of Gold Hand Cream

If you like minis, stock up! There is a “mix and match” deal for minis going on, buy three, get one free. Our pick? Touch of Gold Hand Cream, a fruity citrus scent. “Smells EXACTLY like B&BW’s Warm Honey Vanilla Beeswax Absolute single wick candles sold around 2017. I prefer this fragrance as a hand lotion or body cream because it has a bright, clean, playful, and comforting scent profile,” writes a shopper.

3 Bright Christmas Morning Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

It’s a great time to buy hand soaps! As part of the “mix and match” deal you can get five items for $27. This includes Bright Christmas Morning Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, usually $7.95, a holiday scent that keeps shoppers coming back every year. “Best Christmas Soap Scent,” writes a shopper. “This is the only Soap Christmas Scent out there that I found and actually like. Definitely worth the buy!”

4 Winter Candy Apple Bath Fizzy

Bath fizzy bombs, which make a great stocking stuffer, are part of the mix and match deal. I love Winter Candy Apple Bath Fizzy. How do you use it? “Unwrap the fizzy. When the tub is about halfway full, drop it under the running water to activate the fizzing agents. Swish the fizzy through the water until it’s completely dissolved. Get in and enjoy a soak!” writes the brand.

5 Milk Bar Birthday Cake candle

I am obsessed with the Milk Bar and Bath & Body Works collaboration. This Milk Bar Birthday Cake candle is so pretty and literally smells like dessert. It’s usually $18.95, but get this: Right now, single wick candles are two for $10!

6 Snowflakes & Cashmere Single Wick Candle

There are lots of holiday candles as part of the same promo, including Snowflakes & Cashmere Single Wick Candle. “Love the cashmere! This scent is one of my faves!” one shopper wrote. “Smells so good!! I really am enjoying this scent!” adds another.

7 Fresh Balsam Wallflowers Fragrance Refill

Now is the time to stock up on Wallflowers refills, just in time for the holidays. Infuse your home with the smell of Christmas with the Fresh Balsam Wallflowers Fragrance Refill, now just $3.95. “The best christmas smell! Fresh cut christmas tree,” writes a shopper. “We have a faux tree and this makes it almost real. The smell is perfect,” adds another.

8 Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle

Bath & Body Works’ ceramic candle collection is buy one, get one free. This includes Fresh Balsam 3-Wick Candle, $39.95. “Smells just like fresh Christmas 🎄 Tree And I like that you can actually smell it Some candles fade this one holds and fills the room,” writes a shopper.

9 Strawberry Pound Cake Lip Oil

So many of the minis on sale make amazing stocking stuffers, including this Strawberry Pound Cake Lip Oil. It’s $12.95 but part of the buy three, get one free minis promo.

10 Adrenaline 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash

Men’s products, including Adrenaline 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash, can be included in the “buy three, get one free,” deal. This one has notes of bergamot, rich oud, and sweet sandalwood. “This smells absolutely incredible. I see they introduced a smaller sample cologne bottle, which makes me think it could be sticking around awhile. There’s a slight musk, but a rich and woodsy undertone that makes you not want to get out of the shower, but in combination with the lotion is outstanding. I’ve been wearing it two days and already had several comments on how nice it is!” writes a shopper.

11 Infinite Radiance Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Body cream is also part of the “mix and match” buy three, get one free deal. This includes Infinite Radiance Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, $18.95. “The scent is beautiful. Sophisticated, floral but not overpowering, soft, and clean. I put some on my hands and arms and walked into a store, and a lady and her daughter caught the scent of the lotion. I spotted them sniffing perfumes, trying to find that “smell in the air.” So this fragrance definitely projects and lasts a long time. I hope BBW keeps this one around forever!!” writes a shopper.