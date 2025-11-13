From holiday mists to buttery creams, these Bath & Body Works new arrivals smell amazing.

Have you shopped Bath and Body Works lately? The mall store and website are filling up with so many amazing winter products. I live in Pennsylvania, and we experienced our first snow flurries this week, which put me in major nesting mode. I just placed an order for so many cozy bath and body products, as many of them are part of promos going on, including the famous “Mix and Match: Buy 3 get 1 free.” What should you shop from the new arrivals section? Here are the 11 best Bath & Body Works new arrivals hitting shops this week.

1 Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist, a “Great Scent” for Winter

Bath & Body Works is upping the nostalgia game this holiday season by bringing back all the favorite scents. Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist is a solid option for $17.95. “This product smells so good. Very fresh and clean,” writes a shopper. “Such a great scent for the wintertime. The smell stays on you all day, making you smell refreshing and amazing. 10/10 recommend really much,” adds another.

2 The “Best Christmas Soap Scent”

Wash your hands in a merry and bright scent. Bright Christmas Morning Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95, is another scent that keeps shoppers coming back every year. “Best Christmas Soap Scent,” writes a shopper. “This is the only Soap Christmas Scent out there that I found and actually like. Definitely worth the buy!”

3 A Warm and Inviting Hand Cream

Keep your hands hydrated this winter with Touch of Gold Hand Cream, a fruity citrus scent. “Smells EXACTLY like B&BW’s Warm Honey Vanilla Beeswax Absolute single wick candles sold around 2017. I prefer this fragrance as a hand lotion or body cream because it has a bright, clean, playful, and comforting scent profile,” writes a shopper.

4 A Scent That Smells Like Being “Cuddled Up with Vanilla Linen Sheets”

Snowflakes & Cashmere Fine Fragrance Mist is a new product drop that shoppers are loving. “Im in vanilla cream cashmere heaven. This scent. THIS SCENT. Is absolutely amazing I CANNOT get enough. Like a cuddled up with vanilla linen sheets in a cozy cabin, glass frosted with new winter snow. I have both the body cream and the spray and I NEED MORE,” writes one.

5 Body Cream That Is “Sophisticated, Floral But Not Overpowering”

Infinite Radiance Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, $18.95, is a rich and indulgent body cream that smells amazing. “The scent is beautiful. Sophisticated, floral but not overpowering, soft, and clean. I put some on my hands and arms and walked into a store, and a lady and her daughter caught the scent of the lotion. I spotted them sniffing perfumes, trying to find that “smell in the air.” So this fragrance definitely projects and lasts a long time. I hope BBW keeps this one around forever!!” writes a shopper.

6 Body Lotion That Is “Dreamy, Warm”

Pure Wonder Body Lotion is another new neutral scent, “a dreamy, warm, joyfully bright delight,” the brand explains. It has notes of iced rosé, star jasmine, and warm white amber, perfect for a wintery night.

7 A 3-in-1 Men’s Product that Smells Like Bergamot and Sweet Sandalwood

A hot new men’s product? Adrenaline 3-in-1 Hair, Face & Body Wash. It has notes of bergamot, rich oud, and sweet sandalwood. “This smells absolutely incredible. I see they introduced a smaller sample cologne bottle, which makes me think it could be sticking around awhile. There’s a slight musk, but a rich and woodsy undertone that makes you not want to get out of the shower, but in combination with the lotion is outstanding. I’ve been wearing it two days and already had several comments on how nice it is!” writes a shopper.

8 A Milk Bar Collab Mist That Smells Like Christmas Cookies

The Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works collaboration continues dropping new scents. One of the latest? Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Cookie, available as a Fine Fragrance Mist. It features notes of toasted pretzel, cinnamon dusting, and sugared vanilla. It’s “cinnamon heaven,” according to one shopper. “This smells so good! Think of crumb couture by Snif meets cinnamon and sugar. I also love angels share for the cinnamon so if you like those then you might like this!” they write.

9 And, a Stocking Stuffer Cream That Smells Like “Buttery Goodness in a Bottle”

Kids will love this Warm Butter Cookie Travel Size Ultimate Hydration Body Cream as a stocking stuffer. “Smells amazing, idk what they put in this stuff but it’s addicting. I hope they make a full size version one day. I’m obsessed! Buttery goodness in a bottle,” a shopper writes. Another adds it is similar to a past scent called Joy, “which was a Snickerdoodle and Vanilla amazing fragrance. The vanilla did not overpower the scent, which was great, it was a sweet and comforting smell to the senses. Every time I use it, people ask me what the smell is. Apparently, it reminds them of happy times, it truly is THAT smell,” they write. “Please make this into a full size hydrating lotion and make it a permanent fixture or at least seasonal.”

10 Winter Candy Apple Bath Fizzy for a Stocking Stuffer

Another great stocking stuffer? This Winter Candy Apple Bath Fizzy. How do you use it? “Unwrap the fizzy. When the tub is about halfway full, drop it under the running water to activate the fizzing agents. Swish the fizzy through the water until it’s completely dissolved. Get in and enjoy a soak!” writes the brand.

11 And, a Body Wash That Smells Like Holiday “Magic in the Air”

And, don’t forget to pick up some seasonal body wash. Magic In The Air Body Wash smells like almond flour, sparkling persimmon, white iris, whipped vanilla bourbon, and fluffy sandalwood, a subtle but inviting winter wonderland scent.