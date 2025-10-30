11 Best New Bed Bath & Beyond Home Finds That Just Hit Shelves

Perfect for coastal, contemporary, rustic farmhouse, and industrial interiors.

In my mind, Bed Bath & Beyond will always be considered the mecca of college dormitory essentials. But also, who could forget BB&B’s iconic floor-to-ceiling towel display?! Well, it turns out the retailer also offers an impressive selection of lighting fixtures, wall decor, and small-space furniture for all design aesthetics. Keep scrolling to browse 11 new items hitting shelves this week, ranging from luxe-looking pinboards to vintage rugs.

1. Table Lamp Set with Night Light and USB Ports

Stylish and functional, this Table Lamp Set with Night Light and USB Ports ($99) also has a nightlight dimming feature for when you want to set the mood, but don’t need a hundred percent illumination.

2. Open Display Arched Bookshelf

Made from wood with a tip-resistant design, this Open Display Arched Bookshelf ($115) comes equipped with five shelves, two of which are adjustable, giving you various height options for displaying books, plants, picture frames, and mementos.

3. Floral Curtain Patterns

Window treatments are so underrated and can transform a room with a lift of a finger. Not only do these Floral Curtain Patterns ($33 for a set of two) have tiebacks, but the panels are lined to block sunlight and heat. Choose from three lengths: 63 inches, 84 inches, and 95 inches.

4. Windowpane Wall Mirror with Shelf

Add dimension to your space with this 10 Windowpane Wall Mirror with Shelf ($149), which doubles as wall decor and storage.

5. Industrial 3-Light LED Floor Lamp

If you gravitate towards exposed brick and pipes, and raw, exposed design elements, you’ll probably like this Industrial 3-Light LED Floor Lamp ($79). It measures 68 inches tall and can be hooked up to smart home devices, such as Alexa.

6. Striped Lumbar Pillow with Tassels

Redecorating on a budget? Give your couch or reading chair a mini makeover with this Striped Lumbar Pillow with Tassels for just $12.

7. Vintage Floral Gauze Duvet Set

Available in both queen and king bed sizes, this Vintage Floral Gauze Duvet Set ($140) has a rustic, delicate-looking appearance thanks to its crinkled texture. The set comes with a duvet and two shams.

8. Arch Framed Pinboard

Keep your counters clutter-free with this Arch Framed Pinboard ($82). I haven’t owned a pinboard since probably college, just because they aren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing to look at. But I really like how this corkboard is covered in linen, keeping it clean and polished.

9. White Metal Standing Planters

You’d be surprised what a pop of greenery can do to a space. Snag these White Metal Standing Planters ($63 for a set of two) before they sell out.

10. Distressed Area Rug

This Distressed Area Rug ($45) has a low-pile profile, meaning it’s easy to clean and maintain, and it can slide under furniture effortlessly.

11. Coastal Shell Sculptures

So maybe you aren’t into industrial and bohemian interior designs, these Coastal Shell Sculptures ($85) could be right up your alley then. The set is made from durable polyresin that’s fade- and chip-resistant (unlike real shells).