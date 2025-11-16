These new Bath & Body Works Christmas finds are delighting shoppers and selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bring me all the Bath & Body Works holiday products! While the body and body store does me good 365 days a year, there is no better time to shop at the mall store than Christmas. In addition to all the nostalgic fragrances that literally transport me back to my teenage years upon first waft, there are new scents that are hypnotizing shoppers in a major way. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best new Bath & Body Works Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The Milk Bar Collaboration I Can’t Get Enough Of

The Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works collaboration is my favorite product line of the year. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Cookie, available as a Fine Fragrance Mist, smells like toasted pretzel, cinnamon dusting, and sugared vanilla. It’s “cinnamon heaven,” according to one shopper. “This smells so good! Think of crumb couture by Snif meets cinnamon and sugar. I also love angels share for the cinnamon so if you like those then you might like this!” they write.

2 And, Winter Candy Apple Mist

Winter Candy Apple Fine Fragrance Mist, a welcome return from years past, is also a solid option for $17.95. “This product smells so good. Very fresh and clean,” writes a shopper. “Such a great scent for the wintertime. The smell stays on you all day, making you smell refreshing and amazing. 10/10 recommend really much,” adds another. And, guess what? As part of Bath & Body Works Black Friday Sale, it, along with other body products, is just $5.95.

3 Hand Soap That Smells Like Christmas Morning

Wash your hands in the smell of Christmas morning. Bright Christmas Morning Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap, $7.95, is another scent that keeps shoppers coming back every year. “Best Christmas Soap Scent,” writes a shopper. “This is the only Soap Christmas Scent out there that I found and actually like. Definitely worth the buy!”

4 So Many Fantastic and Festive Gift Sets

There are so many amazing gift sets in all the favorite scents. I am getting this Vanilla Bean Noel Gift Set for teacher gifts. It comes with body wash (10 fl oz), body lotion (8 fl oz), fine fragrance mist (8 fl oz), and hand cream (1 fl oz), all in the vanilla bean meets sugar cookie goodness scent. “Yum,” writes a shopper. “I love the smell of this and I use it all year.”

5 And, These Festive Hand Soap Dispenser

How adorable is this Nutcracker Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser? Fill it with your favorite Bath & Body Works hand soap. “So pretty,” writes a shopper. “I love this soap dispenser, it’s a nice heavy weight and beautifully made. I thought it came with soap but it’s totally worth it without the soap and you can buy the refills to fill it. I can’t wait to use it!” adds another.

6 Bath Fizzlers for Stocking Stuffers

This Winter Candy Apple Bath Fizzy makes a great stocking stuffer. How do you use it? “Unwrap the fizzy. When the tub is about halfway full, drop it under the running water to activate the fizzing agents. Swish the fizzy through the water until it’s completely dissolved. Get in and enjoy a soak!” writes the brand.

7 And, This Mist That Smells Like “Vanilla Cream Cashmere Heaven”

Snowflakes & Cashmere Fine Fragrance Mist is a less obvious holiday scent that puts shoppers in “vanilla cream cashmere heaven,” one writes. “This scent. THIS SCENT. Is absolutely amazing I CANNOT get enough. Like a cuddled up with vanilla linen sheets in a cozy cabin, glass frosted with new winter snow. I have both the body cream and the spray and I NEED MORE.”