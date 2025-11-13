 Skip to content

7 Best New Aldi Christmas Finds Landing in Stores This Week

November 13, 2025
From chic snow globes to reindeer tealight holders, Aldi’s new holiday decor is stunning.
November 13, 2025
If you are on the hunt for holiday decorations, RUN to Aldi this week. The grocery store with a serious cult following is dropping so many new Christmas items that are unbelievably cheap and chic. From gold- and silver-tealight holders in the shape of reindeer to throw pillows, snow globes, and even Christmas trees, crave-worthy products will hit the shelves. However, I predict they won’t sit there long. This latest batch of Christmas merchandise is sure to sell out fast. Here are the 7 best new Aldi Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1
These Gorgeous Snowglobes

Cloche Snow Globe Tree with Pink
Aldi

Aldi is dropping a line of Merry Moments Cloche Snow Globes, each more adorable than the next. My favorite is one with a Christmas tree and pink presents. There is also one with a red car and three Christmas trees, a pink car with Christmas trees, and pastel trees with snowmen. Each is just $9.99 and makes a great decoration or gift.

2
Holiday Tray Decoration Sets

Merry Moments Holiday Tray Objects - Nutcracker Suite Collection
Aldi

Aldi’s tray decoration sets go down in history for being adorable. There are lots of new styles dropping for the holidays of Merry Moments Holiday Tray Objects. My favorite? The Nutcracker Suite, $5.99, which comes with a beaded garland, a bottle brush tree, a nutcracker, and a mini hot cocoa mug.

3
So Many Throw Pillows

17 x 17 Holiday Decor Pillow Red
Aldi

There are seven new throw pillows for the holidays, each just $9.99. Of the Merry Moments Holiday Decorative Pillows, the “Red Bow” is my favorite. There are also Santa pillows and one with candy canes.

4
Potted Christmas Trees

Merry Moments Flocked 3' Potted Trees, 2 pack
Aldi

Christmas trees are arriving to Aldi. Get two Merry Moments Flocked Potted 3 Foot Trees for $29.99 or a single 5-foot tree for the same price. “Trees each contain 100 flocked pine tips. Each tree includes a galvanized metal pot. For indoor use only,” writes Aldi.

5
Festive Door Mats

Merry Moments 24" x 36" Holiday Coir Mat - Merry and Bright
Aldi

A bunch of new holiday door mat styles are dropping. The Merry Moments 24″ x 36″ Coir Mat is $9.99 and comes in many options, including Merry & Bright and Gnome for the Holidays themes.

6
Stunning Reindeer Tealight Holders

Reindeer Tealight Holder Gold Re
Aldi

I am in awe that these Merry Moments Reindeer Tealight Holders are from Aldi. The series of metal reindeer tealight holders is gorgeous and adds an elegant touch to your holiday decor.

7
Macaron Wax Warmers and Wax

Merry Moments Holiday Wax Warmer Macarons
Aldi

How adorable are the new Merry Moments Holiday Wax Warmers? They come in macarons, nutcracker, and snowman themes, each $9.99. These also make great gifts, but don’t forget to buy the KIRKTON HOUSE Scented Wax Melts ($1.99) to put in them. They come in a bunch of holiday scents.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
