From Grinchmas trees to preppy pastel décor, Hobby Lobby’s Christmas section is overflowing.

Christmas is Christmasing at Hobby Lobby. My daughter and I hit our local store this week, and nearly half of it was filled with Christmas decorations, crafts, and gifts. I couldn’t help but notice that the shopping carts were overflowing with holiday-themed merchandise. “People have been shopping for Christmas since this summer,” the checkout lady informed me. “A lot of the viral stuff is already sold out.” Don’t stress: there is still a lot of Christmas goodies lining the aisles. Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas finds that just landed in stores.

1 These Adorable Christmas Tree Collars

Hobby Lobby has a great selection of Christmas Tree collars. Do you like something simple, like a natural fiber? Or one that resembles a knit stocking? How about a metal one with a big red bow? The store has something for everyone, and everything is half off.

2 Lots of Traditional Decorations

Hobby Lobby does a good job of carrying a variety of aesthetics. However, if traditional Christmas is your vibe, you’ll be happy to find lots of goodies, like burlap-wrapped trees and jars with pinecones and berries.

3 Lots of Preppy Decor

My daughter is all about “preppy” holiday decor. Anything pink, white, or other pastel qualifies as preppy in her playbook.

4 Jingle Bells and Hangings

I can always find places to hang jingle bells and other hangings. All of these can be hung on your tree, off knobs, door handles, hooks, and other random places. And, like everything else, get them for half off.

5 Merry Grinchmas Decorations

Hobby Lobby is going all out to celebrate Grinchmas. There is a whole aisle devoted to How the Grinch Stole Christmas. From Grinch-inspired trees and ornaments to various statues and decorations, fans of the classic holiday movie won’t be disappointed.

6 And, More Preppy Chrismtas Stuff

My daughter was obsessed with this whole aisle of pastel holiday decorations. From trees and Merry Christmas signs to gorgeous garlands, there were lots of decorations to choose from.

7 More Jingle Bells

These jingle bells have a real reindeer collar vibe to them, but they are super festive. Get them for half off.

8 Taper Candlestick Holders

There are also lots of taper candlestick holders. I love this bold but simple red wood option, which has a very upscale, expensive feel.

9 Christmas Bulbs in Every Color and Size

No matter the size of your tree, there are bulb ornaments for you at Hobby Lobby. They literally have packs of bulbs in every color and size. If you are shopping for a mini tree, there is also an entire section of mini ornaments.

10 This Bow Candlestick Golder

My daughter loved this glass iridescent taper candlestick holder. It felt super unique, and while it is a holiday decoration, it is definitely versatile enough for year-round use.

11 And, Tons of Christmas Trees

If you need a fake tree, head to Hobby Lobby! From this whimsical Grinchmas tree to green or white flocked trees, there are endless options at the store and online.