11 Best New Grocery Outlet Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

November 12, 2025
From trees to candles, these new Grocery Outlet Christmas finds are flying off shelves.
November 12, 2025
Over the weekend, I made my first trip to Grocery Outlet. A location recently opened by my house, and it happens to be in the same shopping center as Michael’s, where I was doing a little holiday decoration shopping (and work research!) with my daughter. We decided to venture in, as we needed to pick up a few groceries. “This place is better than Aldi,” I overheard a thrifty couple exclaiming, as they examined meat and produce prices. As a shopping editor, I was even impressed. While the store is on the smaller side, the prices are competitive. I was even more surprised to find a section of holiday decor at a much lower cost than at other stores. Here are the 11 best new Grocery Outlet Christmas decorations hitting shelves this week.

1
Christmas Trees in Various Sizes and Colors

trees
Leah Groth

I was surprised to find there were several options for fake trees at Grocery Outlet, starting at just $9.99 for the 3.5-foot Norway Fire Green Tree and 3.5-foot Flocked Alpine Tree. The prelit are more expensive, $19.99 for the 4-foot prelit Bristle Pine Tree. The 6-foot prelit Woodland PVC Tree is the most costly at $39.99.

2
Knit Stockings

stockings
Leah Groth

If you don’t have stockings or want some extra as decorations, head to Grocery Outlet. They have a bunch of options in various colors and patterns, even some with sequins, all for just $6.99, compared to $18 at other stores.

3
Santa Stockings and Hats

santa hat
Leah Groth

Spread a little “ho ho ho” with these adorable Santa hats and stockings. The stockings are $3.99 and the hats are just $2.99. These are a fun gift idea for kids or handing out to everyone on Christmas morning.

4
These Candy Pinwheel Yard Stakes

peppermint stake
Leah Groth

There are a few outdoor decorations, including these clever Christmas Peppermint Stakes. The tops of them spin, and they come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, all $4.99 each. These will look great lining your walkway or driveway.

5
Outdoor Holiday Mats

door mat
Leah Groth

Choose from a variety of outdoor holiday mats, ranging from $12.99 to $14.99. These are just as nice as ones I have seen for three times as much.

6
Adorable Holiday Candles

candles
Leah Groth

These Christmas candles impressed even me, and I am a candle snob. The white one is a “tree stacking candle,” while the green one on the left has a lid, and the one on the right is shaped like a tree in a faux wood container. All of them look and smell better than name-brand candles and range in price from $5.99 to $9.99.

7
This Christmas Comforter

blanket
Leah Groth

My daughter was obsessed with this ultra-plush blanket comforter, sized for a full/queen bed and retailing for just $24.99. It will literally transform you bedroom into a cozy holiday-themed space and keep you ultra warm.

8
These Decorated Bottle Brush Trees

little tree
Leah Groth

These decorated bottlebrush trees make great decorations for around the house. Get each one for $4.99. They come with adorable and festive bulb ornaments.

9
Holiday Towels

towels
Leah Groth

Stock up on holiday towels for the kitchen and the bathroom. There are several designs to choose from, each just $4.99.

10
Christmas Light Up Decor

sign
Leah Groth

You are probably thinking that these “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” ornament-style decorations are super festive and cute. But get this: They even light up. Grocery Outlet is selling them for $14.99 each, while other stores are charging double for similar items.

11
And, Lots of Other Random Decorations

decor
Leah Groth

There are so many other items to buy at Grocery Outlet. From $7.99 Advent Calendars to glittering poinsettia clips to attach to your tree, garlands, or wreaths for $4.99, and even Christmas bead placemats for $2.49, there is something for every room in your home.

