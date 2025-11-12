From trees to candles, these new Grocery Outlet Christmas finds are flying off shelves.

Over the weekend, I made my first trip to Grocery Outlet. A location recently opened by my house, and it happens to be in the same shopping center as Michael’s, where I was doing a little holiday decoration shopping (and work research!) with my daughter. We decided to venture in, as we needed to pick up a few groceries. “This place is better than Aldi,” I overheard a thrifty couple exclaiming, as they examined meat and produce prices. As a shopping editor, I was even impressed. While the store is on the smaller side, the prices are competitive. I was even more surprised to find a section of holiday decor at a much lower cost than at other stores. Here are the 11 best new Grocery Outlet Christmas decorations hitting shelves this week.

1 Christmas Trees in Various Sizes and Colors

I was surprised to find there were several options for fake trees at Grocery Outlet, starting at just $9.99 for the 3.5-foot Norway Fire Green Tree and 3.5-foot Flocked Alpine Tree. The prelit are more expensive, $19.99 for the 4-foot prelit Bristle Pine Tree. The 6-foot prelit Woodland PVC Tree is the most costly at $39.99.

2 Knit Stockings

If you don’t have stockings or want some extra as decorations, head to Grocery Outlet. They have a bunch of options in various colors and patterns, even some with sequins, all for just $6.99, compared to $18 at other stores.

3 Santa Stockings and Hats

Spread a little “ho ho ho” with these adorable Santa hats and stockings. The stockings are $3.99 and the hats are just $2.99. These are a fun gift idea for kids or handing out to everyone on Christmas morning.

4 These Candy Pinwheel Yard Stakes

There are a few outdoor decorations, including these clever Christmas Peppermint Stakes. The tops of them spin, and they come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, all $4.99 each. These will look great lining your walkway or driveway.

5 Outdoor Holiday Mats

Choose from a variety of outdoor holiday mats, ranging from $12.99 to $14.99. These are just as nice as ones I have seen for three times as much.

6 Adorable Holiday Candles

These Christmas candles impressed even me, and I am a candle snob. The white one is a “tree stacking candle,” while the green one on the left has a lid, and the one on the right is shaped like a tree in a faux wood container. All of them look and smell better than name-brand candles and range in price from $5.99 to $9.99.

7 This Christmas Comforter

My daughter was obsessed with this ultra-plush blanket comforter, sized for a full/queen bed and retailing for just $24.99. It will literally transform you bedroom into a cozy holiday-themed space and keep you ultra warm.

8 These Decorated Bottle Brush Trees

These decorated bottlebrush trees make great decorations for around the house. Get each one for $4.99. They come with adorable and festive bulb ornaments.

9 Holiday Towels

Stock up on holiday towels for the kitchen and the bathroom. There are several designs to choose from, each just $4.99.

10 Christmas Light Up Decor

You are probably thinking that these “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” ornament-style decorations are super festive and cute. But get this: They even light up. Grocery Outlet is selling them for $14.99 each, while other stores are charging double for similar items.

11 And, Lots of Other Random Decorations

There are so many other items to buy at Grocery Outlet. From $7.99 Advent Calendars to glittering poinsettia clips to attach to your tree, garlands, or wreaths for $4.99, and even Christmas bead placemats for $2.49, there is something for every room in your home.