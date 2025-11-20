4 Best New Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These soothing fragrances will help you unwind in no time.

Even though Bath & Body Works has been a mall staple for decades, the iconic shop is really hitting its stride lately. Of course, there are plenty of signature scents that shoppers go crazy for (we’re looking at you, Cucumber Melon), not to mention the home items like 3-wick candles and air fresheners. And with all of the fragrances available, it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of options specifically designed to help you relax when you need it most. If you’re looking to unwind amid all the holiday hecticness, here are the best new Bath & Body Works aromatherapy items we’ve found that are hitting shelves this week.

1. Sleep Lavender Vanilla Body Wash & Bath Foam

There’s nothing more relaxing than a pre-bedtime soak. This Sleep combination body wash and bath foam ($15.95) will not only leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed, but also help calm you down before it’s time to hit the sheets, with a soothing blend of lavender and vanilla.

Want to take that same fragrance right to bed with you? The same scent is available as Sleep Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($17.95). The combination of smells will help “inspire tranquility” and “calm the mind to encourage relaxation,” along with making it feel silky soft in the process.

2. Shower Steamers

Showers can be every bit as relaxing as a bath if you know what you’re doing. These Vanilla Nutmeg Shower Steamers ($19.95) are the perfect way to provide a nice dose of aromatherapy to your everyday routine.

But while baked goods might be a nice holiday-themed touch, they’re not the only option hitting Bath & Body Works shelves this week. The Eucalyptus Pine ($19.95) scent is far and away an early fan favorite, with a fragrance combination that makes it feel like you’re bathing at a spa in an evergreen forest.

3. Eucalyptus Spearmint 3-Wick Candle

When it comes to low-lift aromatherapy, it really doesn’t get much easier than lighting a beautifully scented candle. This 3-wick option ($24.95) will fill your home with the serenity-inspiring and soothing scents of eucalyptus and spearmint. It’s the perfect accompaniment to soaking in the bath, curling up on the couch with a new show or cozy holiday movie rewatch, or unwinding after a meal.

4. Aromatherapy Mini Gift Sets

Really want to make someone’s holiday this year? Give them a reminder to sit back and relax with this Lavender Vanilla Mini Gift Set ($15.95). It comes with a 2.5-ounce travel-sized body cream, 2-ounce body wash, and a 1-ounce hand sanitizer so your giftee will be able to unwind practically anywhere they go.

Not sure they’ll be into that fragrance? An identical gift set is available in the tranquility-inducing Eucalyptus Spearmint scent ($15.95), as well.