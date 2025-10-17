The Body Shop Is Back—Here Are the 7 Best New Finds

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Back in the ’90s, The Body Shop and Bath & Body Works were mall rivals. While the latter focused on sparkly sprays and seasonal scents, The Body Shop was founded in the U.K. as a sustainable brand, using natural ingredients and championing ethical practices like recycling and ending product testing on animals.

Unfortunately, The Body Shop didn’t retain a cult following quite like Bath & Body Works, and since 2006, the company has been dealing with ownership changes and financial troubles. In 2024, the retailer filed for bankruptcy and subsequently closed all of its U.S. stores.

However, this month, The Body Shop is back in the U.S. “via a dedicated website and an Amazon storefront,” according to Retail Dive.

“By combining a robust e-commerce presence with a leading marketplace offering, we are meeting customers where they are while delivering on our promise of ethical, high-quality products,” said Mike Jatania, The Body Shop executive chairman and CEO, in a press release.

The new offerings include old favorites such as mango body butter, as well as new items and fragrances. We’ve scoured the website and put together this list of the best items to buy now.

1 Shea Butter Body Butter

The Body Shop’s rich body butters were arguably its most popular product.

As The Guardian explained in a 2024 look back at the company, these came onto the scene in 1992 after founder Anita Roddick, an environmental and human rights activist, learned that women in Ghana had long been using shea butter for dry skin. While developing the product, Roddick’s daughter exclaimed that it’s like “butter… for your body,” hence birthing the product name that we all now know.

Get this OG Shea Butter Body Butter once again for $32 (200 ml) or $12 (50 ml). The vegan lotion promises “96-hour nourishing moisture.”

2 Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo and Conditioner

The Body Shop says these hair-care products are worldwide bestsellers. Start your routine with the Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo to “wash away loose flakes and leave dry scalps feeling soothed from dryness.” Then finish with the Ginger Scalp Care Conditioner to “seal the hair strands, reducing friction and tension when brushing.”

Each product is $20 for a 250ml bottle, or $28 for a 400ml bottle.

And on no-shower days, you can also add the $32 Ginger Scalp Serum to your regimen. “Just pop a few drops of this fast absorbing serum directly onto your scalp and massage in,” reads the product description.

3 Mango Body Butter

Shea butter might be the most classic, but The Body Shop’s Mango Body Butter grew to be one of its biggest sellers. The retailer says they’ve “improved the scent, so you can smell like a ripe and juicy mango.”

The product is so popular that it has more than 18,000 reviews on Amazon. “My favorite Body Shop body butter!!! It’s so creamy, softening, & smells lovely! Melts into my skin with no stickiness!” says one reviewer. Another noted, “The mango scent is refreshing & not too strong.”

You can also grab the Mango Hand Balm for $12.

4 Charcoal Pore-Minimising Mask

The Charcoal Pore-Minimising Mask ($34) is made with “bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills, green tea leaves, and a little Community Fair Trade tea tree oil,” according to the Amazon description.

It tingles when it goes on and unclogs your pores to leave your skin glowing. Shoppers say it clears blackheads like a dream and doesn’t irritate sensitive skin.

5 Oils Of Life Intensely Revitalising Cream

This $54 Oils Of Life Intensely Revitalising Cream is a little pricey, but countless devoted fans swear by it for glowing skin, and say they’ve been using it for years.

“Known for their revitalizing and repairing properties, black cumin seed oil from Egypt, camellia seed oil from China and rosehip seed oil from Chile together with perfecting micro-pearls, this cream leaves skin silky-soft, looking more luminous and intensely revitalized,” reads the product description.

6 Moringa Shower Gel

Your entire bathroom will smell heavenly when you use this foamy Moringa Shower Gel ($15 for a 250 ml bottle, or $42 for a 750 ml bottle). “The floral fragrance of your dreams, delicate moringa and the sweetness of freshly cut grass smell like walking through summer gardens,” reads the description.

7 Tea Tree Skin Clearing Toner

Use this $22 Tea Tree Skin Clearing Toner after washing your face to “remove any traces of makeup or impurities.”

“The best product out there for acne, skin rashes, etc. Makes our skin so clean and clear,” shared one Amazon reviewer.

“This product fixes all of my skin issues. I’m convinced this and good sleep would fix anyone’s skin (not a health expert so this isn’t advice lol). I’ll continue to order this product as I have for 10+ years,” wrote another.

If you’re not seeing your favorite product from The Body Shop on their website or Amazon, keep checking, because the retailer says it will be rolling out new products in the near future.