The Best Bath & Body Works Scent for Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologers Say

Are you more of a seasonal scent or a classic pick? Floral or woodsy? Let the stars decide.

Whether you hit up your local Bath & Body Works every time a new scent is released or just pop in during the holidays, entering the fragrance haven is a feast for all the senses. But the sea of brightly colored lotions and punchy perfumes can feel a little overwhelming. To help you make a decision, we spoke to a professional astrologer about which Bath & Body Works scent you should use based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to see if you’ll do better smelling like a pretty floral, sweet baked goods, or something musky and woodsy.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Japanese Cherry Blossom

Fragrance Notes: Japanese cherry blossom, Asian pear, fresh mimosa petals, white jasmine, and blushing sandalwood

As the leader of the zodiac, Aries has no problem going after what they want in life. They aren’t afraid of pushing back against others or standing out in a crowd—and they need a scent that will do the same.

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan’s Astrology, says a bold fragrance like the unmistakable Japanese Cherry Blossom is perfect for Aries’ fire-sign energy: “The flowers are a striking visual to behold—and they smell just as unique as they look.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Hello Beautiful

Fragrance Notes: White gardenia, jasmine petals, magnolia blossom, pink nectarine, and cotton musk

Tauruses love to take their time. This earth sign always finds the beauty in their surroundings and has a great appreciation for nature and the finer things in life. Being a springtime sign, basking in scents related to the season is a major plus for them. So hello, floral!

Described as “picking flowers on a bright spring day,” Hello Beautiful is light and full of floral notes that will transport Taurus to their happiest moments. “Taurus loves to indulge the five senses, so this colorful and calming mixture is perfect,” says Marquardt.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Butterfly

Fragrance Notes: Raspberry nectar, iris petals, and airy vanilla

Known for their carefree, lighthearted personalities, Geminis are anything but basic. As they’re deemed the social butterflies of the zodiac, the sweet and fruity vibes of the Butterfly fragrance are definitely a match written in the stars.

Its notes are so light and youthful, Marquardt says, “you’ll feel like you’re being whisked away in the wind.” Which is just perfect for an air sign that goes with the flow and doesn’t shy away from new people, places, or experiences.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Milk Bar Birthday Cake

Fragrance Notes: Layered vanilla cake, creamy frosting, and rainbow sprinkles

Cancers, the first water sign of the zodiac, are some of the most sensitive people you’ll meet. They thrive on caring for others and take pride in knowing that they are able to provide comfort and support to anyone around them. Emily Newman, astrologer and founder at Best of Psychic Reader, says that Cancers are passionate and emotional, and that “they love some sweet scents.”

They also have an affinity for nostalgia and will take any chance to reminisce about the good ‘ol days. That’s why there’s no more perfect fragrance for Gemini than the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake to remind them of their childhood.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Moonlight Goddess

Fragrance Notes: French lavender, pear blossom, and golden vanilla

With the sun as their ruling planet, it’s no surprise that Leos are often focused on themselves. They live to be the center of attention, and it often doesn’t matter if you feed into it or not—they’re going to do what they want regardless.

Moonlight Goddess is a scent all about embracing your inner diva, and as Marquardt notes, Leo needs a fragrance that’ll help them “step into the most magical and majestic version of themselves, bursting with a confident yet effortless aroma that’s both fruity and warm.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Eucalyptus Spearmint

Fragrance Notes: Eucalyptus oil (clears the mind) and spearmint oil (soothes and uplifts)

This grounded earth sign values stability. Virgos are intellectual people who love to be right and don’t do well with change. They need consistency and familiarity to thrive and are a lot more stubborn than you’d think.

“The Eucalyptus Spearmint scent will be one of the most effective ways for them to keep their mind clear and invigorated,” Marquardt says. The soothing spearmint combined with the eucalyptus will boost their mental strength, which is great for the Virgos who love to analyze and perfect anything and everything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Champagne Toast

Fragrance Notes: Bubbly champagne, sparkling berries, and juicy tangerine

The life-of-the-party, Libra, is a charmer who makes friends with ease. They like to let go and have fun, and tend to maintain a pretty chill outlook most of the time.

Libra is a shoo-in for Champagne Toast. With a bit of a flirtatious note, the scent is fruity and gives off all the vibes of a glass of bubbly. “Without being too overpowering, this scent will make Libra even more intoxicating to be around,” Marquardt shares. Raise a glass and toast to Libra!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dark Kiss

Fragrance Notes: Black raspberry, burgundy rose, bergamot incense, dark vanilla bean, and plum musk

Scorpios are dark and mysterious, which sometimes comes off as cold, especially if they don’t know you that well. But their complexity and edgy vibe will also draw you in, so they need a scent that will do the same.

Newman says Dark Kiss will do just that. “It gives an intense seductive smell” that will make Scorpios even harder to resist.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In the Stars

Fragrance Notes: Starflower, sandalwood musk, sugared tangelo, white agarwood, and radiant amber

Sagittariuses are the adventurers of the zodiac who are always down for something new. They thrive in wild scenarios and never grow out of that thrill-seeking lifestyle.

However, Marquardt says they need a scent that balances them out: “With all that exploratory energy, they need something that feels safe and cozy.” Therefore, they’ll love In the Stars, which is described as “an addictive blend of florals, woods and warmth that transports you to the middle of the forest clearing.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mahogany Teakwood

Fragrance Notes: Mahogany, black teakwood, and lavender

Capricorns are sophisticated, wise, and a touch unapproachable. These earth signs love anything to do with organization and won’t hesitate to tell you if you’re getting in the way.

“They know what it means to leave a lasting impression, whether it’s through their looks, their work, or the way they smell,” Marqaurdt says. Mahogany Teakwood is a classic musky scent that embodies the darker, moodier side of Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pure Wonder

Fragrance Notes: Iced rosé, star jasmine, and warm white amber

This sign loves to stand out and is totally okay with being a little quirky. “Aquarius is a kaleidoscope of possibilities,” says Marquardt. So it’s no surprise that they want a fragrance that is as unique as they are.

Bath & Body Works says Pure Wonder helps one “Delight in a sense of wonder with this dreamy, warm, joyfully bright fragrance.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Ocean

Fragrance Notes: Blue cypress, vetiver, and coastal air

If someone constantly has their head in the clouds, you can almost bet it will be a Pisces. These water signs love to escape from reality, and they wholly believe in the power of fantasy and imagination.

And since they’re most often daydreaming about the beach, there’s no better scent for these fish than Ocean, which Bath & Body Works says “washes over you and leaves you feeling renewed, recharged and ready for anything.”