“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

This week marks the end of an era—we’ll finally have our answer as to whether Conrad and Belly live happily ever after. But when any beloved series comes to an end, there’s a bit of sadness, too. There will be no more meme-sharing with your bestie on Instagram. No more arguing with your neighbor because they’re team Jellyfish. And no more reminiscing about sweet, young, summer love. Before we say goodbye to the Conklins and Fishers forever, we thought we’d have a little fun looking to the stars. Ahead, find out which character from The Summer I Turned Pretty you are, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Agnes

When it comes to her medical-school internship, Agnes is not letting anything stand in her way, even a failed fling with her once-crush Conrad. This true boss exemplifies the competitiveness and leadership of an Aries.

And while this sign might get a bad rap for being a little too direct, Agnes’ bluntness with Conrad is coming from a good place—and it’s part of how he’s ultimately able to come to terms with his complicated feelings for Belly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Taylor Jewel

Stubborn? Check. Loyal to the end? Check check. Down-to-earth? Check check check. Taylor Jewel couldn’t be more of a Taurus if she tried.

Even after Belly lays into her on the big wedding day, Taylor is there to back up her lifelong best friend. And when Lucinda finds herself in financial trouble, Taylor gives up her big NYC internship without a second thought to bail her mother out.

Her headstrong and commitment-averse sides come out with Steven, but when she finally leans into the relationship, all the sensuality of a Taurus is right there.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Belly Conklin

Of course, our leading lady is paired with the zodiac sign that can’t make up its mind. Belly’s love triangle with the Fisher brothers is the premise of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and in a lot of ways, it’s what makes her both complex and relatable.

But Gemini is more than just indecision. They’re social (remember the deb ball?), adaptable (moving to Paris on a whim, anyone?), and intellectually curious (French, volleyball, swimming, and sports psychology are pretty varied interests).

And for all Belly’s flip-flopping, it’s her ability to see things from two sides that makes her a loving, thoughtful person.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cam Cameron

Couldn’t you just hug Cam Cameron right now? Belly’s first kiss got his heart broken, and we could tell he was crushed. But like an intuitive, nurturing Cancer, he was able to put his feelings aside and understand where Belly’s heart belonged.

Cancer is also referred to as the homebody of the zodiac, and we respect Cam’s non-partying ways and cozy demeanor. But just because these crabs are sensitive doesn’t mean they’re not resilient.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Jeremiah Fisher

Leo is the life of the party, and if you’ve seen Jeremiah’s dance moves, you know this to be true. Unfortunately, that desire to be the center of attention (or, in this case, the center of his competition with Conrad) may have played an outsized role in Jeremiah’s courting of Belly.

It also means he didn’t handle second place very gracefully (after all, Leos are often referred to as the drama queens of the zodiac).

But under all that ego and showmanship, Leos have a deep-down sensitive and loyal side. We see this shine through in the cemetery scene when Jeremiah finally gives Conrad his blessing to be with Belly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Laurel Park

Through the death of her best friend, her own divorce, and the impromptu wedding of her daughter, Laurel remains level-headed. While a Virgo’s pragmatism is often a good thing, it can lead them to be overly critical of others, and we see this rear its head when Laurel initially boycotts the wedding.

However, Virgos are also one of the most helpful zodiac signs. And no matter what ups and downs her family goes through, Laurel is there to be the backbone of the Conklin and Fisher kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Steven Conklin

Conrad and Jeremiah might get most of the attention, but Steven is arguably the biggest catch on The Summer I Turned Pretty. He’s a true romantic, even going so far as to throw rocks at Taylor’s window. One of the most touching scenes on the show is when Taylor finally explains why she’s scared of getting too close to him, and Steven reacts with nothing but love and understanding.

Libra, the sign of the scales, is also considered the most diplomatic member of the zodiac, which is certainly apparent in Steven’s ability to remain friends with both Fisher brothers despite their relationships with his sister. The same goes for how he helps Lucinda even when his heart is breaking for Taylor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Conrad Fisher

Intense, passionate, mysterious—sound like a certain Fisher brother? Conrad is a Scorpio to a tee, from his brooding personality to how he guards his feelings (you know, by escaping to the other end of the country).

But at the end of the day, Scorpios are water signs, meaning they’re incredibly emotional. And when Conrad finally admits he still loves Belly the night before her wedding to Jeremiah, we see the full, fierce display of all these big emotions he’s been holding in.

Scorpios are also one of the most protective signs. Look at how Conrad will always love Belly, but perhaps more importantly, how he’ll never stop worrying about his brother (remember when he tells Steven to get Jeremiah a red Gatorade to nurse his hangover?).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Shayla Wang

Shayla didn’t make it past season one, and that’s probably because she was jetsetting around the world, much like an adventurous Sagittarius. (Oh yeah, and also because Steven and Taylor got together.)

This zodiac sign is fun-loving, optimistic, and never one to shy away from trying something new. And it’s likely this self-assuredness and positive attitude that kept Shayla from becoming bitter over her relationship with Steven.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Denise Russo

Capricorns are all-work, no-play in the office, often sacrificing personal time to get ahead at work, much like go-getter Denise.

But when a Capricorn finds someone they truly care about—in this case, Steven, ultimately a friend—they’ll do whatever they can to make them happy, even if that means championing their relationship with someone else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Lucinda Jewel

Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum and often have eccentric views. Sadly, Lucinda’s unconventional thinking led to her losing her salon, but it’s also what created such a strong bond with her daughter.

Lucinda, at times, struggles to express her feelings to Taylor, but she takes matters into her own hands through her actions, such as enlisting Steven to review her finances. This might not have been a typical move, but it shows the lengths she’ll go to make her daughter happy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Susannah Fisher

These fish are among the most intuitive and empathetic zodiac signs, traits about Susannah that can’t be argued from how she navigated her family’s and friends’ emotions related to her own death.

Pisces’ deep-feeling nature also makes them extremely creative, which we see through Susannah’s painting.

At times, Susannah may exhibit some escapist tendencies, but her spiritual side is what allows her to face her own mortality in such a beautiful way.