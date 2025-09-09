6 Best Shows to Stream If You Love “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

I mean this with all due respect to romance queen Jenny Han, but I need The Summer I Turned Pretty finale to be here already because the series has taken over my life. I am deep in the Instagram Reels and TikTok trenches of “Bonrad” content. In fact, I can’t remember the last time I was this heavily invested (AKA, utterly obsessed) in a fictional love triangle—let alone found myself identifying with a “Team.” And to be clear: I’m Team Conrad all the way.

Whether you’re Team Jelly or craving more Cousins Beach, I’ve rounded up the six best shows that you can stream right now that have the same vibes as The Summer I Turned Pretty—including another title created by Han. Add these TV shows to your watch list ASAP.

1 My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix)

“I don’t want to break my brother’s heart, but I can’t not want you,” — sound familiar? In this small-town love triangle, two brothers pine after a New York City transplant who comes to stay at their family ranch in rural Colorado. It’s Team Cole versus Team Alex.

Similarly, My Life with the Walter Boys is based on the book of the same name written by Ali Novak. Season two just dropped on Netflix last month, and it’s been confirmed that season three is already in early production.

2 XO, Kitty (Netflix)

XO, Kitty is a teen spinoff of the beloved To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie trilogy, also adapted from Han’s novels of the same title. Han created the original TV series for Netflix. It follows Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, as she moves to Seoul and enrolls in an elite boarding school, hoping to reconnect with her late mother, who also studied there.

Production just wrapped for season three, so fans should be getting a premiere date soon. In the meantime, you can catch up on all of Kitty’s adventures (and crushes) from seasons one and two on Netflix.

3 One Day (Netflix)

For nearly two decades, Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew find themselves stuck in a complicated, will-they-or-won’t-they relationship following a memorable encounter the night of their college graduation. One Day is a timeline of early adulthood, encapsulating first loves, self-discovery, tragic loss, career firsts, and more.

If the show’s premise sounds familiar, that’s because it was originally a film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The romantic drama is based on the 2009 book by David Nicholls, who wrote the movie screenplay and served as executive producer of the Netflix version.

4 Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Created by comedy genius Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever follows Devi as she navigates the highs and lows of high school in the wake of her father’s traumatic and unexpected death. Devi’s friendship with Eleanor and Fabiola reminds me a lot of Belly and Taylor’s sisterly bond. And of course, Devi catches feelings for the campus hottie and smartest guy in class—because what’s high school without a messy love triangle?

The original Netflix series wrapped in 2023 after four successful seasons.

5 Dash & Lily (Netflix)

If you’re still not over Conrad’s handwritten letters, queue Dash & Lily as your next TV binge. The protagonists communicate via a red notebook that they pass back and forth at undisclosed locations, sending one another on a magical scavenger hunt around the Big Apple during Christmastime.

6 The O.C. (HBO Max or Hulu)

Millennials are crushing hard on Conrad Fisher, who has been dubbed the modern-day Ryan Atwood from the hit series The O.C. It’s essentially the 2000s West Coast version of TSITP, set in a California beach town and with double the amount of drama. It ran for four seasons and starred A-listers Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, and Adam Brody.