Astrologers Reveal the Perfect Engagement Ring for Each Zodiac Sign
Is your sign destined for a cushion-cut ring like Taylor Swift?
The engagement we’ve all been waiting for is finally here, and all we can think about is how HUGE that diamond ring is. That’s right, Travis Kelce finally popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Taylor Swift. Now, it’s safe to assume that the mere mortals among us won’t be donning a rock that large anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fantasize about your own dream ring. To help you out, we spoke with astrologers to find out the perfect engagement ring for each zodiac sign.
Aries: Marquise-Cut Engagement Ring
Aries are fierce and goal-oriented, making them born business leaders. But this sign also takes the lead in romance, which is why professional relationship astrologer Liz Roby says they need “a grand and lavish style engagement ring, perhaps with a unique gemstone that reflects their passionate nature.”
A marquise-cut stone originated with old-world royalty; in fact, its shape is what’s commonly used for the gems in crowns. Just pair it with a spontaneous and adventurous proposal, and Aries will be happier than ever.
Taurus: Thick Band Engagement Ring
Tauruses are all in when it comes to romance. They fall in love slowly and deeply and have no trouble embracing their sensual side. Their priority is providing comfort and security to their partner—but this doesn’t negate their somewhat materialistic side.
“Taurus is known for having high standards and great taste, so they aren’t afraid to splurge on luxury and quality,” Matthias Dettmann, astrologer and founder of tarot card site Valaros, tells Best Life.
So, to really impress a stylish Taurus, go with a chunky, thick-band engagement ring, which The New York Times recently declared the “it” ring of the moment.
Gemini: Curbed Bypass Engagement Ring
As the extroverted social butterflies of the zodiac, Geminis don’t have a “type” they’re attracted to, as long as the person makes them laugh and wants to have fun. So, Roby suggests an engagement ring that’s “versatile and playful, with intricate designs and details.”
A curbed bypass ring fits this bill exactly, with two curving bands that hug a central diamond. It’s a unique style that retains an air of sweet romance.
Cancer: Vintage Engagement Ring
Emotional Cancers are very mindful of who they share their heart with. But once they do fall in love, it’s much easier for them to relax into their softer side.
“Cancers appreciate sentimental and meaningful gestures in love, so they might prefer an engagement ring style with a more personal touch, like a birthstone ring,” Dettmann says.
Since they’re a lover of nostalgia, a vintage ring will certainly tug on their heartstrings. Bonus points if it’s a family heirloom or comes with a sweet story.
Leo: Cushion-Cut Engagement Ring
Leo is known as the party animal of the zodiac. They crave nothing more than being the center of attention. When it comes to love, their extroverted and fearless nature means they have no trouble wearing their heart on their sleeve.
According to Roby, “a grand and flashy proposal, such as a public declaration of love or a surprise party,” would win Leo over when paired with an extravagant ring, “perhaps with a center stone that sparkles like the sun.”
A show-stopping cushion-cut diamond has all the brilliance they want out of life. Plus, Leo will love bragging that they have the same type of ring as Taylor Swift.
Virgo: Three-Stone Engagement Ring
Virgos are generally reserved in love, but even a serious perfectionist like them has a soft spot for romance. However, they like to keep that side of their life private and are drawn to intimate expressions of affection.
“Virgos appreciate simplicity and practicality, so they might prefer a ring with a classic and timeless design,” says Dettmann.
The three-stone engagement ring is a reminder of their past, present, and future adventures together as a couple, which is just the right amount of sweet and sappy for Virgo. (Not to mention, they’ll love the symmetrical design!)
Libra: Pavé-Cut Engagement Ring
Libra is the sign of lovers, so it’s safe to say they have high expectations when it comes to a proposal. It doesn’t have to be big and grand, but something like a surprise date or love letter will speak to their romantic side.
As for the ring, they’re up there with Taurus when it comes to loving elegant and sophisticated designs. “Libra would appreciate a ring that is balanced and symmetrical, with a focus on aesthetics and beauty,” says Roby.
A French-style pavé-cut ring features diamonds along the band, as well as a center diamond—chic, stylish, and hopelessly romantic.
Scorpio: Eternity Band Engagement Ring
Despite Scorpio’s reputation for being aloof and secretive, they have a lot of passion just waiting to be shared with the right person. This sign takes things slowly and cautiously, but when they fall in love, they fall hard.
“Scorpios love mystery and intrigue, so they might appreciate a ring with a unique and edgy design,” says Dettmann.
An eternity band—a ring that is wrapped in diamonds—symbolizes their belief that getting married is forever. It’s also not the traditional center-stone diamond ring, which they’ll love even more.
Sagittarius: East-West Engagement Ring
Sagittarius is an adventurous and fiery sign. People may assume they won’t settle down because of their free-spirited, world-traveling ways, but their love burns red hot when they’re smitten—so long as their partner keeps things light and fun.
That’s why Roby says Sagittarians will “adore a ring that is unconventional and unique.” But for their action-packed lifestyle, they also need something practical.
An east-west style engagement is traditional in its setting but completely unexpected in the diamond’s direction.
Capricorn: Solitaire Engagement Ring
Capricorns plan out everything, whether it’s their career goals or date night. So it’s likely they’ve already given their partner a blueprint of the ideal engagement ring (and, probably, how they’d like the proposal to go).
“Capricorns appreciate simplicity and practicality, so they might prefer a ring with a classic and timeless design,” says Dettman. An elegant solitaire diamond with a simple but elegant band will never fall out of style.
Aquarius: Chocolate Diamond Engagement Ring
Aquarians appreciate uniqueness and individuality, which means they can be pretty selective about who they date. They need a partner who can march to the beat of their own drum. And when it comes to a proposal, the engagement ring should be just as unconventional as their union, says Roby.
A chocolate diamond is still a diamond, but its nontraditional brown color is right up Aquarius’ alley. A custom-designed setting would make it even more special.
Pisces: Halo-Cut Ring
Artistic, dreamy, and deeply tuned into their feelings, Pisces can’t help but be a bit of a hopeless romantic. Their love of all things storybook romance means they prefer a ring with all the bells and whistles.
“Pisces would be drawn to a ring that is romantic and ethereal with a focus on spirituality and symbolism,” says Dettman.
A halo-cut ring, which features a central diamond surrounded by smaller accent stones, is the perfect match. After all, diamonds are forever, right?