The No. 1 Romantic Gesture Each Zodiac Sign Loves Most
Need a romantic idea to impress your partner? The stars can show you the way to their heart.
While receiving flowers and chocolates might make some people feel over the moon, these sweet surprises aren't appropriate for everyone. Whether you're in it for the long haul or dabbling in the dating scene, doing things that demonstrate how much you care about—and how well you know—your partner is not to be taken lightly. That's why looking to the stars could save you from heartache. Here, astrologers share the number one romantic gesture each zodiac sign will love. Will wining and dining them send them swooning, or is writing a love letter the key to their heart?
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take them skydiving.
Aries has no problem pushing boundaries. They thrive on adventure and challenges, which is why Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says "an adrenaline-pumping activity will truly capture their heart."
She suggests taking them skydiving as the perfect romantic gesture. Not only will they enjoy the experience, but they'll also appreciate that their partner supports their bold and daring side.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Make reservations at a fancy restaurant.
Tauruses are traditionalists, so they don't need some out-of-the-box grand gesture to feel appreciated. However, as the luxury-loving foodies of the zodiac, they do need one thing: a sumptuous meal, according to Maria Hayes, astrologer and founder of Trusted Astrology.
"A romantic champagne dinner at a fine dining restaurant will definitely float their boat," agrees Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Plan an artistic date.
Bennet notes these flirty-yet-intellectual individuals find thought-provoking gestures romantic. Therefore, whisking them off on an excursion to an art museum is sure to resonate with them, Bennet notes.
These air signs will have plenty to talk about as the date goes on, and they'll love that they get to share this with their special someone.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pen a handwritten love letter.
Cancers are the sentimental sweethearts of the zodiac, so Bennet says there's nothing too cliché or sappy for them when it comes to romantic gestures.
"The emotional depth and personal touch of handwritten love letters resonate profoundly with Cancer's sensitive and nurturing heart," says Rodriguez.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a grand gesture.
When it comes to these extroverted fire signs, you should skip the flowers and chocolates. Leos are go-big-or-go-home-type people, so they "crave full-on romantic experiences, such as watching the sunset together or lying beneath the stars, creating a movie-like ambiance," says Hayes.
The good news is that it's really, really hard to be too corny or sappy when expressing your love for Leo.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make them something.
Virgos are all about being there for others, going to great lengths to make those around them feel appreciated and happy. Therefore, Bennet says, "The perfect romantic gesture is one of thoughtfulness rather than expense."
"Whether a handmade gift or cooking them their favorite dessert, Virgos will recognize the effort more than any over-the-top gift," she explains.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)Host a dinner party with their friends.
As a sign that enjoys socializing, Libra loves nothing more than being surrounded by the people closest to them. "Organizing a dinner party that brings together close friends and new acquaintances alike underlines a Libra's love for social harmony and meaningful connections," says Rodriguez.
Not only does it show their partner can take initiative and is serious about the future, but it also lets them know their social life can still be part of the relationship.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Schedule a couple's massage.
Don't believe the rumors about how coldhearted Scorpios can be. The truth is that under that carefully curated façade is someone looking to be swept away by their one true love.
"A sensual couple's massage will hit the spot and light the fire for a night of passion," says Bennet. This will allow them and their partner to let go of tension and bask in each other's company.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Surprise them with a trip or fun activity.
Sagittarians are always looking to explore new places or try new experiences. They aren't afraid of a little spontaneity, so when looking to show them a good time, plan a spur-of-the-moment trip or out-of-the-box adventure.
"They love surprises, especially at the last minute. Plan a fun activity that'll get their adrenaline running and you'll win their hearts," says Bennet.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tell them you're there for them.
Capricorns are very traditional and logic-driven when it comes to romance. Bennet notes that they also struggle with slowing down and making time for themselves, so sometimes all they need is for someone to listen to them or comfort them.
Hayes adds that it's very important for Capricorns to feel seen and secure in a relationship, so simply telling them how much you care about them and how you'll always be there is the only romantic gesture they need.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Score tickets to their favorite show.
Because Aquarians are so outgoing and curious, the best gifts for them are experiences—like tickets to see their favorite band or play.
"This not only shows that you listen and value their interests but also provides an opportunity for shared experiences," says Rodriguez. Doing these things together will only help to strengthen the bond.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Write a poem.
Pisces are quite romantic and want to feel cherished. Rodriguez says they're often touched by acts of creative expression, which is why she suggests writing a song or poem for them.
"It shows your understanding of their deep emotional world and expresses feelings that might be hard to describe in words alone," she says. "It's a deeply personal and romantic gesture that a Pisces would adore."
