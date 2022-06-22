You know what they say about too much of a good thing? Well, it's true even when it comes to binge-watching Selling Sunset—there is only so much you can do before you start to feel a little lazy. With summer finally here, it might be time to pick up a new hobby to get you out of the house again. Of course, that's easier said than done. How do you find something that is entertaining enough that you'll get you hooked and want to keep doing it regularly? Well, if you have been having a hard time finding something that clicks or just want to try something new, astrology might be a good guide. Read on to discover what hobby you should try, based on your zodiac sign.

RELATED: What You Should Watch on Netflix, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

As the first sign of the zodiac, you need a hobby that will keep your body and mind moving at all times—you're not the type to pick up crochet. Fiery Aries Aries is ruled by aggressive and athletic Mars, and would do very well with a physical hobby with a heavy level spirited competition. "Rock climbing would be the perfect hobby because it would meet both of those needs," says Theresa Reed, author of Astrology For Real Life.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus, you love to indulge in all of the beauty that life has to offer. Whether it's expensive clothes or delicious food, you like to flaunt what you've got. Sensuous and financially-minded, Taurus is the ruler of the second house. You work hard for the money and want your space to reflect your tastes. Taurus is also ruled by Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. You need a hobby that taps into your creative spirit, which is why getting into floral arrangement would be perfect for you.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ MORE: Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis love to learn new things, so it's hard for you to choose a single hobby to focus your attention on. You like to keep yourself busy and moving, while also indulging your creative side. Gemini is ruled by a quick-witted Mercury, which makes for amazing writing skills. Picking up an artistic interest like bullet-journaling, creative writing, or poetry would suit your linguistic skills perfectly. "Gemini also rules the hands, so it's best to have a hobby that keeps your paws busy. Pottery or calligraphy will keep you happy," says Reed.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are homebodies, and if you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you'll need a cozy hobby to keep you busy. Cancer is represented by the protective crab and is ruled by the moon, giving you a natural skill for all things domestic and nurturing. "You're likely an excellent chef and would do very well with any type of culinary hobby like baking Artisan breads or making your own cheese at home or craft beer at home," says Stina Garbis, an astrologer and tarot reader. Sentimental Cancer also loves thinking about the days gone by, which makes scrapbooking an ideal pastime. If you can do this with family members, even better!

READ MORE: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Leos are strong, assertive, and passionate people with a natural sense of charisma. Leo is ruled by the fiery sun and loves to be in the spotlight, so an ideal hobby would allow you to catch others' attention. You're naturally creative and feel a need to express your ideas boldly, which is why you would enjoy acting or singing. Looking for something a little more spontaneous? Stand-up comedy or even an improv class would be a great fit as well. The most important thing for you is finding a hobby that will let you be yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23)

Meticulous Virgo, likes to focus on the body and mind and keep things organized. However, you have a secret creative side as well. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of intellect and communication, your imagination is always flowing. And as an earth sign, Virgo doesn't mind getting back to nature. "Gardening is the ultimate Virgo hobby. It's relaxing yet hard work, which appeals to your need to be of service," says Reed. Plus, tasty veggies or fruits are the sweet reward for a job well done.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

Libra is one of the most versatile signs in the zodiac. You tend to steer away from anyone or anything that is too expected, and need a hobby that is just as unique as you are. Libras are also ruled by elegant and romantic Venus, so you deserve a hobby that matches your love of the finer things in life, like sewing or textile arts. One of the most beautiful things for you would be being able to create a one-of-a-kind piece from your own imagination. Your eye for design paired with your self-discipline makes sewing the perfect challenge to keep you interested.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpios have intense emotions, but unless someone is part of your inner circle, you tend to play things close to the chest. It's hard to know what hobby would best suit you because of how complex your interests tend to be, but you typically embark on things that take a long time to hone and develop. Deep and moody, Scorpio is ruled by mysterious Pluto, so you also have a love for anything involving the unknown and unseen. "You would enjoy a hobby researching the unknown and diving into esoteric practices like fortunetelling, ghost hunting, or chasing aliens," says Garbis.

READ MORE: This Zodiac Sign Is the Biggest Backstabber, Astrologers Warn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Those born under the sign of the Archer need to roam. Fiery Sagittarius, ruled by the ninth house of travel and distant lands, would enjoy traveling the far corners of the Earth in search of something deeper in life—and they also like to have fun! Travel is a natural hobby for Sagittarius. You should always have a passport nearby at all times for those spur of the moment adventures! You're also very curious and fair minded, which makes you great at using your words. You would enjoy public speaking or becoming a regular at your karaoke night, which is very challenging but very rewarding in the end.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As the workaholic of the zodiac, Capricorn really have trouble relaxing at the end of the day. You're motivated by making strides in your career—even your hobbies tend to be focused on some sort of achievement. So, if you're a Capricorn, you need a hobby more than most people—something that'll let you actually take a break and relax. If you're looking for something that lets you build something impressive over time (and gives you something to show off!), collecting memorabilia or stamps will keep your mind happy.

RELATED: The Hairstyle You Should Try Based on Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologers Say.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarians are creative, quirky, and definitely eccentric. You're the sign of all things that are newly invented, which is why Aquarius is linked so strongly to technology and humanity. You want to gather knowledge on everything and want to share your talents with the world. As the sociable brainiac of the zodiac, Aquarius likes intriguing pursuits of the mind. You also love hobbies that involve your friend, which is why a weekly gaming session or monthly book club with your besties is your idea of a good time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces are all artists by nature—the romantic daydreamer is a natural muse and poet. You're a quiet soul and prefer to spend your spare time retreating from the world. As the sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and manifestation, your hobbies are often drawn towards the mystical and spiritual. "Pisces can indulge in any number of artsy pursuits: painting rocks, designing dollhouses, writing poetry, or playing the ukulele," says Reed. Maybe all of the above (but not all at once).

READ THIS: The Cocktail You Should Order Based on Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologers Say.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.