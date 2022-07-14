Everyone loves a celebration, but one of the hardest parts of planning a party can be coming up with the perfect theme to dazzle and delight your guests—and fit with your personal style. To take the festivities from average to wildly creative and fun, we've turned to astrology. Keep reading to discover the best theme party for your zodiac sign that'll surely make you the toast of the town.

READ THIS NEXT: The Funniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Aries: Casino Night Party

Forget about throwing a party, you are the party, Aries! You're known for your bold and confident style, as well as your love of competition. You thrive off being the center of attention and know how to work a crowded room. And with Mars, the planet of passion and aggression, acting as your planetary ruler, you have the most fun when the adrenaline is flowing. A casino night is a perfect way to show your guests a good time while also adding a bit of friendly competition into the mix. If you're looking for even more fun, try introducing a related costume theme like the Roaring '20s.

Taurus: Fancy Dinner Party

When it comes to throwing parties, you prefer an intimate gathering with friends over an all-night rager. There's nothing you enjoy more than good food, good company, and good conversation with your favorite people. A fancy dinner party ticks all those boxes but still offers something unique. Indulge your creative side and put together glamorous invitations, complete with a dress code. Not only will this cozy affair give you more time to catch up with friends, but it'll also give you the chance to showcase your incredible culinary skills.

READ THIS NEXT: This Zodiac Sign Is the Most Supportive Friend, Astrologer Says.

Gemini: Board Game Night

Sociable, charming, and hospitable—you're a natural when it comes to entertaining a large group. As a host, you're very flexible, giving, and down for anything. There's so much variety to your personality and interests that choosing a particular party theme isn't easy for you, which is why a board game night makes sense. Game-playing is hands-on and time-consuming, so you'll have plenty to do while you mix and mingle. For invites, try including the list of the games you plan to play, so guests know what to expect—or ask them to bring along some favorite games of their own.

Cancer: Movie Night Party

You're the homebody of the zodiac, Cancer. This means you prefer parties that offer comfort, relaxation, and time to unwind. Water signs are naturally sentimental, so hosting a cozy movie night from the comfort of your living room that includes all of the classics (and maybe even a few tears) is a great way to bring your crew together. Not only will this party theme take the pressure off your more introverted nature, but it's a nice way to catch up with friends. Just don't forget the popcorn!

READ THIS NEXT: The Color You Should Be Wearing Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Leo: Karaoke Night Party

Bold and outgoing, you love a big party with all of your favorite people. No matter the occasion, you love to celebrate any chance you get, and you'll go above and beyond to throw the most entertaining party anyone has ever seen. The best theme to show off your wild side is a karaoke party, complete with fun accessories to wear while singing. Nothing says a night to remember like throwing it back to your favorite musical numbers, singing off-key, and laughing into the early morning hours with friends.

Virgo: Murder Mystery Party

There's nothing like a party thrown by a Virgo. You're a planner with an eye for the details, which means you'll organize your party for weeks (maybe even months) to make sure everything is perfect. If you had your way, you'd spend more time handling the party planning than socializing, which is why a murder mystery party is the best theme for your next get-together. The game lets your guests have fun acting as characters suspected of the crime in question, and it gives you the chance to flex your perception skills while you help solve a fictitious murder.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra: Hollywood Glam Party

Libra is one of the social butterflies of the zodiac, and as the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and attraction, you love a black-tie affair. Although you're highly sociable, you prefer to bring an air of elegant refinement to your events. Your guests should expect a luxurious event that looks gorgeous and has nothing but the finest food and drink. To match your elegant tastes, a Hollywood glam night is the perfect party theme. Ask your guests to dress up as their favorite celebrities and roll out a red carpet for photos.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio: Masquerade Ball

Scorpio is not your average party host. Rather than a full-blown bash with everyone you've ever met, you prefer an intimate nighttime gathering with an exclusive guest list. And when it comes to setting the mood for the party, you prefer something dramatic and sensual yet also warm and welcoming. For this reason, consider a masquerade ball, where you can choose an additional theme that gives your guests a chance to show off their personal style while indulging in a night of mystery and intrigue.

READ NEXT: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Sagittarius: Around The World Party

Bon voyage! It's a wonder you found time in your busy schedule to play host for a party, Sagittarius. When it comes to having a good time, you don't mind leaving things until the last minute and letting things come together organically. You know that the guest list matters more than what's on the party playlist. Usually, you'll decide to throw a party on a whim, but you always magically pull off a unique and high-energy gathering. If you're looking for a quick party idea that anyone can enjoy, try a travel theme where everyone dresses up as a tourist or wears an outfit from somewhere around the globe. It's structured enough that people know what to wear, but open enough that you won't know what you're going to get—just how you like it!

Capricorn: Toga Party

Capricorns are known for their reliability, consistency, and love of tradition. And while some may joke that you're too serious to throw a good party, it couldn't be further from the truth. As the sign used to being the responsible one, nobody knows how to let down their hair and have a good time like a Capricorn. And what better way to show this off than a toga party? Not only is this one of the oldest party themes around (which your traditional side will love), but it's also one of the most popular. If your guests are up for doing something active, you can create your own drinking game Olympics to fit the theme.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius: ABC Party

Nothing about you is conventional, Aquarius. You like to keep people on their toes with your unusual ideas and wild celebrations. As the sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of rebellion, you're looking for a party theme that will shock and amaze even your most creative friends. That's why an ABC (Anything But Clothes) party is right up your alley. The idea is that guests are required to dress in anything other than clothes. Whether they show up in an outfit constructed entirely of newspapers or decide to wear caution tape as a dress, your friends will surely bring out their playful and uninhibited sides.

Pisces: Studio 54 – Disco Party

You're a sign who loves to get lost in the moment. For you, a theme party is a chance to become an entirely different person for the night and let loose. As the sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, you like your nighttime activities to look like they've come off a movie set. And because there's a hint of romance and nostalgia to Pisces, a party hosted by you will likely be a whimsical and soulful event. With flashy lighting, fun music, glittery costumes, and retro decorations, a Studio 54 Disco Party is sure to be a blast for all your guests.