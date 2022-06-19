The Hairstyle You Should Try Based on Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologers Say

Deciding which hairstyle to try out when you want to switch up your look can be tough. With so many trendy new styles available, it can be easy to experience information overload. If you're in the mood for a new do but are unsure where to start or even which haircut might suit you best, why not let the stars decide? Astrology is a popular way to make decisions around your career, love life, and more. And much like your signature style, your zodiac sign is a reflection of your personality and a projection of your energy. So, using your sun sign to find your new look just makes sense—here are the best haircuts for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 20): Classic Pixie

Bold, confident, and adventurous, Aries can pull off almost any hairstyle with ease. You're not afraid to take bigger risks in life—and that includes doing something drastic to your luscious locks. When it comes to choosing the perfect hairstyle for you, you're looking for something that allows you to embrace your fiery personality. If you've been toying with the idea of getting the big chop, a classic pixie cut is the perfect mix of sleek and statement worthy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Taurus (April 21 – May 21): French Bob

Taurus, you're a lover of the tried and true classics—and when you're choosing a new look, you want a style that reflects your simple yet elegant taste. As the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you need a look that embraces your sensual and down-to-earth nature. That's why a sweet French bob is the perfect fit for you. This sensible yet sassy cut never goes out of style and is incredibly easy to maintain.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Fresh Blowout

Sociable, charming, and always on the move, you need a hairstyle that expresses your outgoing personality. You're not afraid to make a big decision and switch things up every once in a while. When it comes to choosing the best style for you, look for something that allows you to play up your dual nature. The next time you wander into a salon without plans, try asking for a fresh blow out. This gorgeous style looks great down for a night out partying or pulled up for when you're on the move. And since you're prone to change your mind quickly, a blowout is a perfect non-permanent way to switch up your look without making a big commitment.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Romantic Waves

Emotional, empathetic, sensitive, and friendly, you're a hopeless romantic in every sense of the word, Cancer. You radiate warmth, comfort, and security to everyone who knows you, so you need a haircut to compliment your sensitive, sweet side. Romantic waves will give you that girl next-door vibe with a leading lady twist. This laid-back meets Old Hollywood style is chic, effortless, and perfect for your personality. There's something about this classic look that will leave you feeling like you're living in a Nicholas Sparks novel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): '90s Supermodel Hair

Lights, camera, action! When it comes to life, nothing you do is simple or understated—you were born to stand center stage. As the showstopper of the zodiac, you're looking for a hairdo that catches everyone's eye and makes a statement. A long and voluminous '90s supermodel style will ensure you will look as bold as you feel. These bouncy luscious locks have just the drama you need and are sure to make you feel like you're the main attraction.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23): The Collarbone Cut

Hard-working, detail-oriented, and meticulous, Virgos are always paying attention to the smallest details. You're among the more sensible signs, and you don't tend to experiment or act impulsively when it comes to your hair. As a sign that likes to keep things in order, you need a haircut that embodies your sleek minimalist style. Enter the collarbone cut, a look that proves classic doesn't have to mean boring. This effortless hairstyle is perfect for conveying that you know how to work hard and play harder.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23): Sweet and Wispy Fringe

Flirty, sociable, and driven, you're always on the move, Libra. Ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics and beauty, you're known for your fine eye for details and impeccable taste. Whether you're jet-setting around the world or working the room at a party, you need a hairstyle that looks good in any situation. Independence is your thing, so you want to make a statement without having to make a huge commitment. You are best suited for something soft and romantic glossy waves with choppy bangs because they're effortlessly stylish, without trying too hard.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22): Pop of Color

Mysterious, powerful, and dominant, Scorpios know how to pull off a style that is truly something fierce. You're known for your changeable abilities in life, so at the end of the day, you can really rock any hairstyle you see fit. But you're the master at pulling off the unconventional, so short styles are always alluring for you. However, if you're looking to really turn some heads, a colorful pop of hair dye is especially perfect for you. As one of the edgiest signs in the zodiac, it just makes perfect sense for a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22): Modern Mullet

As the adventurer of the zodiac, you are used to things changing quickly and rolling with the punches. You're never content to settle down in one place for too long and the same goes for sporting the same hairstyle. Unlike other signs who get attached to their hair, you see experimenting with color and styles as just another one of life's great adventures. If you're looking to switch it up, the modern mullet is the perfect mix of nostalgia and edgy glam for you. The best part of this chic shag cut is how easy it is to style on-the-go—which is perfect for your wandering lifestyle.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20): Long Retro Waves

As much as you work hard, Capricorn, you also have an adventurous side. When it comes to choosing a new hairstyle, you need something that accentuates your more playful side while still showing you mean business. If you're looking for a new 'do that will have you feeling like the ultimate boss babe, retro waves are the perfect fit for you. This classic style is a fantastic haircut for you Capricorn, because they have a timeless, breezy look that can be styled for the board room or a night out with your friends.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Edgy Undercut

You're a bit of a wild child, Aquarius. You love to challenge the status quo and step outside the box. When it comes to challenging beauty standards, you're not afraid to take a risk with and make a statement. If you're looking for a new way to express yourself, an edgy undercut might be the perfect choice. What makes an undercut so unique is that your stylist can shave different designs into the hair, ensuring you have a look that's just as eccentric as you are.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Shaggy Shoulder Cut

Pisces are romantic souls who get emotional quickly. You're deeply sentimental about even the smallest things, including your hair. It's not very often Pisces want to change your look, but when you do you often go for a big dramatic change. If you are looking for a hairstyle that's sweet and sassy, just like you, ask for a shaggy shoulder cut the next time you're at the salon. This bouncy 'do has plenty of body to keep you feeling light yet alluring. A shoulder-length shaggy haircut is flattering and fun, which is why this is the perfect hairstyle for Pisces to try.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.