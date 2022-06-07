Relationships

The Most Loving Sign of the Zodiac, According to an Astrologer

These signs aren't afraid to show they care.

By Margaret Abrams
June 7, 2022
By Margaret Abrams
June 7, 2022

If you're hunting for a partner who isn't afraid express their love, whether they're holding your hand, cooking you a home-cooked meal, or simply telling you how much you mean to them, it might be time to take astrology into account. Life can feel like a romance novel when you're with some signs more than others—or even when it comes to friendship, some people are just better about showing how much they care. Read on to discover the most loving zodiac signs, from those who aren't afraid of a little PDA to partners who go above and beyond to make you feel loved.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Egocentric Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Sagittarius

iStock

Sagittarius does everything wholeheartedly, from choosing to be in a relationship to simple taking someone out on a date. Astrologer Jill Loftis describes Sagittarians as living "life with gusto and loving with the same enthusiasm." This "generous and open-minded" sign is not afraid to pack on the PDA and will devote "their seemingly limitless energy to letting you know how they feel about you." If you're in a relationship with a Sagittarius, you'll never in the dark about their love for you. However, Loftis warns not to "tie them down too much," because while they love showering their partners with affection, they also value their freedom.

5
Pisces

couple cooking meal together
Lordn / Shutterstock

If you're in a relationship with a Pisces, expect them to give you constant devotion and attention, even if it can be overwhelming at times. Once this soft-hearted water sign finds the one they want, they commit completely and are utterly devoted. "Boundaries between Pisces and who and what they love are blurry, so they tend to dissolve into whatever and whoever they adore," explains Loftis. This intense way of showing love comes from being tender-hearted, but it's not all one-side. Pisces can be quite hypnotic, making people fall for them swiftly, too.

READ THIS NEXT: The Nastiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Libra

senior citizen couple walking in park
Ivica Drusany / Shutterstock

Libras are always balanced, and that includes how they behave in relationships, which they view as true partnerships."The sign of the scales represents the balance that comes from healthy partnerships, and Libra is always looking for love," says Loftis. "Also ruled by Venus, this sign wants peace, contentment and equilibrium and can be a hopeless romantic when it comes to demonstrations of love." Whether a Libra is wooing you with sweet nothings or celebrating your anniversary with a long walk on the beach, they know how to demonstrate their complete and total adoration.

3
Leo

man and woman smiling
Shutterstock

This fire sign can't live without attention, and that includes constant attentiveness from their partner as well. "If you've been entrusted with their loyalty and love, they will shower you with affection, attention and gifts, and you should be sure to do the same in return," says Loftis. "Ruled by the Sun, they shine best when their love finds a place to land and they can enjoy fun times with family, friends, or lovers." When you're comfortable with a Leo and return their tenderness, your relationship will be unbeatable.

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Taurus

man and woman watching TV
bbernard/Shutterstock

Taureans are known for how dependable they are and that includes being trustworthy and loving in relationships. "The Venus-ruled Earth sign tends to be a soft-hearted soul who demonstrates love by caring, protecting, and feeding," says Loftis. Expect your Taurus S.O. to show they care by always being there for you, through good times and bad. Loftis explains that while they're thought of as being "sturdy and reliable," they're also "loyal and loving, with a tendency towards demonstrative affection with lots of hugs and cuddles."

1
Cancer

man feeding food to a woman at the table with wine glasses in front of them
Shutterstock

Cancers put their loved ones above everything, sometimes including themselves. Loftis describes Cancer's motto as "family above all," which means "they show their commitment and love for others by gathering everyone together for holidays or celebrations and nurturing anyone who comes into their orbit." This lovingness isn't always romantic: Cancers want to show everyone they care, whether it means bringing a sick friend soup or checking in on a colleague who seemed off during a meeting. Loftis explains this is because this water sign is "extremely sensitive to other's emotions, and being Moon-ruled their many moods can change quickly, but their go-to is caretaking as a way of showing love."

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A large snake hanging from pipes and electrical wires in a home
    A large snake hanging from pipes and electrical wires in a home
    Smarter Living

    The No. 1 Place Snakes Hide in Your Home

    Reptiles love to lie low in this surprising spot.

  • close up of elderly male hands on wooden table writing on blank paper
    close up of elderly male hands on wooden table writing on blank paper
    Health

    Handwriting Like This Could Signal Alzheimer's

    See a doctor if you notice this subtle symptom.

  • A USPS (United States Parcel Service) mail truck and postal carrier make a delivery.
    A USPS (United States Parcel Service) mail truck and postal carrier make a delivery.
    Smarter Living

    USPS Just Sent Out This Major Warning

    This is a "serious threat" to everyone.

  • dollar general storefront
    dollar general storefront
    Smarter Living

    Prepare for This Major Dollar General Closure

    Doors will close for good on July 18.

  • This Popular Chain Is Closing Stores
    This Popular Chain Is Closing Stores
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Chain Is Closing Stores

    The next closure is happening today.

  • concerned man talking on phone
    concerned man talking on phone
    Smarter Living

    If You Get This Call From the Police, Hang Up

    Officials have issued an urgent new warning

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group