If you're hunting for a partner who isn't afraid express their love, whether they're holding your hand, cooking you a home-cooked meal, or simply telling you how much you mean to them, it might be time to take astrology into account. Life can feel like a romance novel when you're with some signs more than others—or even when it comes to friendship, some people are just better about showing how much they care. Read on to discover the most loving zodiac signs, from those who aren't afraid of a little PDA to partners who go above and beyond to make you feel loved.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Egocentric Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Sagittarius

Sagittarius does everything wholeheartedly, from choosing to be in a relationship to simple taking someone out on a date. Astrologer Jill Loftis describes Sagittarians as living "life with gusto and loving with the same enthusiasm." This "generous and open-minded" sign is not afraid to pack on the PDA and will devote "their seemingly limitless energy to letting you know how they feel about you." If you're in a relationship with a Sagittarius, you'll never in the dark about their love for you. However, Loftis warns not to "tie them down too much," because while they love showering their partners with affection, they also value their freedom.

5 Pisces

If you're in a relationship with a Pisces, expect them to give you constant devotion and attention, even if it can be overwhelming at times. Once this soft-hearted water sign finds the one they want, they commit completely and are utterly devoted. "Boundaries between Pisces and who and what they love are blurry, so they tend to dissolve into whatever and whoever they adore," explains Loftis. This intense way of showing love comes from being tender-hearted, but it's not all one-side. Pisces can be quite hypnotic, making people fall for them swiftly, too.

READ THIS NEXT: The Nastiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Libra

Libras are always balanced, and that includes how they behave in relationships, which they view as true partnerships."The sign of the scales represents the balance that comes from healthy partnerships, and Libra is always looking for love," says Loftis. "Also ruled by Venus, this sign wants peace, contentment and equilibrium and can be a hopeless romantic when it comes to demonstrations of love." Whether a Libra is wooing you with sweet nothings or celebrating your anniversary with a long walk on the beach, they know how to demonstrate their complete and total adoration.

3 Leo

This fire sign can't live without attention, and that includes constant attentiveness from their partner as well. "If you've been entrusted with their loyalty and love, they will shower you with affection, attention and gifts, and you should be sure to do the same in return," says Loftis. "Ruled by the Sun, they shine best when their love finds a place to land and they can enjoy fun times with family, friends, or lovers." When you're comfortable with a Leo and return their tenderness, your relationship will be unbeatable.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Taurus

Taureans are known for how dependable they are and that includes being trustworthy and loving in relationships. "The Venus-ruled Earth sign tends to be a soft-hearted soul who demonstrates love by caring, protecting, and feeding," says Loftis. Expect your Taurus S.O. to show they care by always being there for you, through good times and bad. Loftis explains that while they're thought of as being "sturdy and reliable," they're also "loyal and loving, with a tendency towards demonstrative affection with lots of hugs and cuddles."

1 Cancer

Cancers put their loved ones above everything, sometimes including themselves. Loftis describes Cancer's motto as "family above all," which means "they show their commitment and love for others by gathering everyone together for holidays or celebrations and nurturing anyone who comes into their orbit." This lovingness isn't always romantic: Cancers want to show everyone they care, whether it means bringing a sick friend soup or checking in on a colleague who seemed off during a meeting. Loftis explains this is because this water sign is "extremely sensitive to other's emotions, and being Moon-ruled their many moods can change quickly, but their go-to is caretaking as a way of showing love."