Sometimes you may be in the mood for a historical documentary or an Oscar-winning flick, while other times call for kicking back, shutting your brain off, and binging some good old reality TV. But with the endless options on Hulu and Netflix, it may be hard to figure out just what will hit that easy-watching yet totally entertaining spot. Do you want a relaxing, gentle cooking show? Or would you prefer an exciting adventure? Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day at the office or want to feel like you're competing along with the stars, there's something for everyone—and astrology can help narrow it down. Read on to discover the reality show you should watch based on your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: The Color You Should Be Wearing Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries

The sweet Netflix reality series Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is the ideal show for an Aries. According to Hollywood, California-based astrologer Ryan Marquardt, the host and fellow Aries, Jonathan Van Ness, who rose to fame on Queer Eye, has "that fiery, rambunctious personality that all Aries can relate to." The show, which started as a podcast, features fan favorite JVN interviewing folks to learn about different specialty subjects. "Aries is the natural born leader, a pioneer, and they'll love watching Jonathan's journey as he discovers more about himself and the world around him through the eyes of other trailblazers," says Marquardt. Learning about the world around you with a fellow Aries is the perfect way to spend a Saturday.

Taurus

Nothing is quite as relaxing as unwinding with The Great British Bake Off and watching the amateur pastry chefs create inventive tasty treats. Marquardt describes the cult classic as "reliable, hilarious and delicious," which just so happens to be the "qualities most Taureans embody." It helps that Taureans love food and that GBBO highlights incredible recipes they can try at home.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Gemini

There's no better show than The Circle for this two-faced sign. If you're a Gemini, you may have even already watched it because it has everything you like in one place. But if you haven't, here's why the wild competition show is for you. "Gemini has multiple personalities, so it's no coincidence the show often includes contestants who pretend to be one person online, but in real life they're a completely different person," says Marquardt. He also describes Geminis as adept at playing mind games, "which is the only way contestants can make it to the end." Maybe this sign should also consider competing?

Cancer

Cancers can be intense, so sitting back and escaping into the A-list world of Beverly Hills real estate on Selling Sunset, may be just what they need to relax. The show will allow them to tune out the world around them, and most importantly, it gives the born homemakers design inspiration. Cancers want to make everywhere feel like home, whether it's a rented apartment or their office, and they want their friends and co-workers to feel like family. Marquardt promises that "even though every character has their own storyline, they come together to make a (sometimes dysfunctional) family."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: This Zodiac Sign Is the Most Supportive Friend, Astrologer Says.

Leo

Marquardt suggests RuPaul's Drag Race for "larger than life" Leos, since "that's the whole point of drag culture." Leos will love seeing the dramatic costumes and exhilarating performances. Marquardt says this fun show "doesn't play down the drama, so it's perfect for Leos who want to feel that center-stage, showstopper moment, because every episode is full of them." The show will also make this creative sign search out a superstar moment of their own.

Virgo

Nailed It showcases contestants creating dishes that don't turn out perfectly, which might seem strange for constantly striving Virgos. But Marquardt reveals that "Virgos get a stereotype for being clean and perfect, but many of them are messy and flawed." The sweet, light-hearted show is the perfect way for intense Virgos to unwind. "All Virgos want to master something in life, but they're painfully aware of how important failure is in the journey toward self-mastery," says Marquardt. Luckily, this show reminds analytical Virgos that all of their mistakes are okay in the end.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra

Marquardt calls Libras the "fashionistas of the zodiac," so it makes sense they'd want to tune into a chic show. Project Runway is perfect because it is about style but also has enough intrigue to keep them interested. As an air sign, Marquardt says Libra also knows the ins and outs of social dynamics, which makes watching the designers work together even more intriguing.

Scorpio

Scorpios love a guilty pleasure, and that's just what The Bachelor is. The reality TV dating show is perfect for Scorpios, who according to Marquardt, are "intimately aware of the dynamics in romantic entanglements." And while it's not exactly raunchy, oftentimes the summer spin-off Bachelor in Paradise is. If Scorpios want a reality dating TV show with a bit more heat, they can always try Love Island, England's much messier answer to the franchise.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius

As the explorer of the zodiac, Sagittarius loves to travel—and The Amazing Race, which has been on TV for two decades, is all about adventure. "Their wanderlust will be satiated, as teams of two literally travel the globe in a race," says Marquardt. He calls it "exotic, exhilarating and entertaining," which are "three qualities Sagittarius is naturally attracted to." This wild sign might even be tempted to sign up for the competition, especially when they find out about the million dollar prize money.

Capricorn

Marquardt calls Joe Millionaire the "perfect Capricorn show because it features two stark realities: broke and rich." This hardworking sign is "aware of the economic disparities that exist in society, so they'll love seeing how that plays out in a dating show." Capricorns work hard to succeed in life, so they'll enjoy people showing off their earnings. The reality show, which recently returned after first airing in 2003, showcases two single men dating 20 different women who don't know who's the millionaire and who's broke. This show may also help Capricorns realize they don't have to work that hard all the time.

READ THIS NEXT: The Smartest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius

Big Brother is the perfect way to teach Aquarians, who often have their head in the clouds, how to relate to others. Winning Big Brother means getting along with your roommates, which can often be difficult for headstrong Aquarians. Marquardt says since Aquarius champions the underdog, they'll enjoy "rooting for the black sheep housemate in every season."

Pisces

On Love is Blind, singles get engaged without ever seeing what the person looks like. Marquardt believes it will "resonate deeply with Pisces, who are romantics at heart." Instead of relying on physical attraction, contestants talk with a literal all between them. Marquardt describes Pisces as believing "in that epic, fantastical type of love," which is true for the contestants as well. Marquardt calls this belief "a little bit delusional and unrealistic" but Pisces and the Love is Blind cast members can both relate to the hopeless romanticism.